Home

Entertainment

World Cup 2023 Ind vs Aus: Sara Tendulkar, Anushka Sharma And Others Turn Biggest Cheerleader For Men in Blue – See Pics

World Cup 2023 Ind vs Aus: Sara Tendulkar, Anushka Sharma And Others Turn Biggest Cheerleader For Men in Blue – See Pics

World Cup 2023 Ind vs Aus: Take a look at all the big names who reached the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to support the India cricket team with full zeal and fervour.

World Cup 2023 Ind vs Aus: Sara Tendulkar, Anushka Sharma And Others Turn Biggest Cheerleader For Men in Blue - See Pics

World Cup 2023 Ind vs Aus: The historic Cricket World Cup final between Australia and India has already commenced at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and it’s nothing short of a star-studded event. To cheer on the Indian cricket team from the stands, celebrities such as Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Ranbir Kapoor have reached the stadium in Ahmedabad. In addition to the above-mentioned, Athiya Shetty, Sara Tendulkar, Anushka Sharma, and others cheer the loudest for the men in blue.

Trending Now

Sara Tendulkar had arrived in Ahmedabad and she announced the news through her social media handle. She dropped a picture on her Instagram Stories that she was the Gujarat city. Well, the trip to Gujarat during Ind vs Aus could only mean one thing. The daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is here to support her rumoured beau Shubhman Gill during the finals.

You may like to read

After cheering the loudest for Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma reached Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the final. She arrived to witness the match live with her adorable little munchkin Vamika. The actress never fails to clap the loudest for King Kohli, profoundly called by his fans.

Anushka Sharma with Vamika at Ahmedabad Airport ❤️

(Dm me aake without emoji mt magna)#viratkohli #anushkasharma pic.twitter.com/uU7IUUHQR5 — (@wrogn_edits) November 17, 2023

Even while Yuzvendra won’t play in the World Cup final this year, the cricketer sure reached Ahmedabad for Ind vs Aus. He was accompanied by his choreographer wife Dhanashree. The couple will support Team India from the stands.

India will play Australia in the World Cup finals for the second time; the first encounter was in 2003. India suffered a fall at that time, and the fans are still dealing with the heartbreak. This time, India would be playing hard for the big win. They have been the unbeatable champions in all the previous matches.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.