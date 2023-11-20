Home

World Cup 2023: PM Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn Thank Team India for 2 Months of Sheer Entertainment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with B-town celebs showed full support to the Indian cricket team after a tough loss in the World Cup Final against Australia. Here's what Bollywood celebrities had to say...

World Cup 2023: India faced a dreadful defeat against Australia in the ICC World Cup Final played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023. After winning nine consecutive matches in the ICC One Day International World Cup, India was defeated by the six-time ODI champions, Australia. It was only after the 2011 World Cup match, that the Indian cricket team had high hopes of lifting its third World Cup trophy. Australia with its solid batting line-up defeated India with 6 wickets remaining. After Australia won, the Indian cricket team got the full support of fans and celebrities.

Here’s How Celebrities Reacted After India’s Loss at World Cup 2023:

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi encouraged the Indian team and came out and supported the team. Later on social media, he penned “Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You’ve played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always.”

Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You’ve played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2023

Prominent Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn came in support and backed the men in blue in their toughest time in the World Cup Final.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, ” Team India .. last night’s result is not, in any way, a reflection of your talent, capability, and standing .. proud of you .. better things will happen .. keep at it ..”

T 4836 – Team India .. last night’s result is not, in anyway, a reflection of your talent , capability and standing .. proud of you .. better things will happen .. keep at it .. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 20, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan applauded team India’s effort at the World Cup Final and wrote, “The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there is always a bad day or two. Unfortunately, it happened today….but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket…u bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud nation.”

The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today….but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 19, 2023

Suniel Shetty on X penned down a heart-warming message for team India he wrote “Congratulations to Australia on their World Cup Final victory!

One bad day for #MyTeamIndia.

So let’s not lose sight of the absolute force this #TeamIndia has been throughout the tournament, winning 10 matches on the trot! Truly a world-class team with outstanding performances from batsmen and bowlers alike. I am truly proud of the effort, determination, and sportsmanship displayed. Heads held high, always!”

Congratulations to Australia on their World Cup Final victory! One bad day for #MyTeamIndia. So let’s not lose sight of the absolute force this #TeamIndia has been throughout the tournament, winning 10 matches on the trot! Truly a world-class team with outstanding performances… pic.twitter.com/gXGninVr0K — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) November 19, 2023

Ajay Devgn and family were roaring for the men in blue. Ajay on X backed the Indian cricket team and penned “India, your relentless spirit throughout the championship was a victory in itself… Heads high.”

India, your relentless spirit throughout the championship was a victory in itself… Heads high 🇮🇳 #INDvsAUS #CWC2023Final pic.twitter.com/mfBnJFq1SE — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 19, 2023

