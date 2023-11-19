Home

Bollywood celebrities Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and others display their excitement hours before World Cup 2023 IND vs AUS.

World Cup 2023: Raveena Tandon to Sonu Sood Celebs Cheer For Men in Blue, 'Lehra do Tiranga'

World Cup 2023: The excitement building for India vs Australia in the 2023 World Cup final is increasing by the minute. Bollywood celebrities are also stating how excited they are to watch the Men in Blue battle it out for the trophy on Sunday in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The two cricket-loving nations will square off in this 20-year rematch of the 2003 World Cup Final, and India will be looking to avenge the outcome of that previous game.

Excited to watch the thrilling match of India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final, Raveena Tandon wished the Men in Blue all the best. She said, “All the very best team India. Lehra do Tiranga. Go get it. Jai Hind Jai Bharat.”

Sonu Sood told ANI, “Congratulations in advance, team India…I know that when such fantastic players come to the finals, victory is certain. The entire country, 140 crore people are praying for your victory. A prayer straight from the heart does not go unanswered. Team India, all the best…”

‘Hukus Bukus‘ actor Arun Govil expressed his excitement for the match and said, “By defeating other teams in the World Cup series, the Indian cricket team won 10 consecutive matches. I hope and wish to achieve a historic win against Australia in the final match. My heartiest best wishes to the entire team. ”

Pulkit Samrat said, “Of course!! Tomorrow is a national holiday! And at night the whole of India is going to celebrate on the streets because India will win the World Cup final! 140 crore Indians are with you, our hopes and prayers too. You guys just play your game and celebrate on the field!”

Nushrratt Bharuccha said, “It’s the World Cup final, like everyone I am super excited about the match. Till now, India performed so well in the World Cup. They won not by normal runs but made 100 or 150 runs. Bowling is top-notch. Mohammed Shami took 5-6 wickets in the matches. I couldn’t be more proud of this whole team. Best Indian team. We will win the World Cup trophy.”

India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs on Wednesday, and they easily advanced to the finals. Following an incredible start by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, India was on track to achieve a huge goal thanks to plenty of runs from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. Arriving to put the final touches on India’s victory, KL Rahul scored 397/4. With a seven-wicket haul, Mohammed Shami’s stint ended the Kiwis’ hopes of winning and guaranteed India’s passage to Ahmedabad. In the second semifinal, South Africa exerted a lot of pressure on Australia to meet the modest goal of 213. The five-time winners faltered in their pursuit of the little goal, but they caught up in time to cross the finish line. Mitchell Starc and Australia’s captain Pat Cummins maintained their composure to take the five-time champions to the final against India.

(With ANI inputs)

