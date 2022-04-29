Shantanu Maheshwari Rocking Dance Video: Shantanu Maheshwari, who shot to fame with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, is known for his killer dance moves. The actor brings a fine blend of emotive energy and creative expressions through his dance. On the occasion of World Dance Day, here are some of his dance videos that floored us.Also Read - Viral Video: Mother, Daughter Groove to 'Meri Jaan' From Gangubai Kathiawadi, Delight The Internet | Watch

Shantanu Shows Killer Moves in Pyar Mera Ek Tarfa!

Shantanu is seen dancing on Pyar Mera Ek Tarfa. His moves and expression convey the turmoil of unrequited and one-sided love. Check out this dance video of Shantanu on his Instagram handle: Also Read - From Jalsa To Gangubai Kathiawadi, 3 Movies That Recently Witnessed Women Taking Leads in 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanu.maheshwari)

The dancer/actor captioned his post as, “You are my First choice and my Last Option.. This song reminded me of #aedilhaimushkil dialogue— “It’s the most beautiful feeling in the world..ek tarfa pyaar ki taaqat hi kuch aur hoti hai..Woh rishton ki tarah do logon mein nahi bat’ti Sirf mera haq hai ispe, sirf mera.. Mujhe Saba se mohobaat karne ke liye Saba ki hi jaroorat nahi .. Ho sakta hai isse koi behatar Ishq?? I LOVE YOU – Mera Ek Tarfa Pyaar . .

Love this song #Iktarfa of talented @bharatgoelmusic singer @tusharjoshiii lyricist @kunaalvermaa

P.S. it’s NOT a paid promotion… but has been used to Emote Emotion.”

Shantanu Aces The Hip-Hop Mood!

Shantanu’s super energetic collaboration with Mohan Pandey revives the fandom that Rock Da Party attracted and captures him acing hip-hop. Check out this energetic dance of Shantanu and Mohan on Shantanu’s Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanu.maheshwari)

The choreographer turned actor captioned his post as, “The hoppers are united as Desi meet the Kings… 1-1 member hi sahi, the party is going to be rocking…So Happy to have been able to collab with @mohanpandey … Finally got a chance to learn your choreo/style… it was challenging to match up to your style but I’m glad that I tried… to more such collabs in future… cheers.”

Shanatanu Grooves to Dholida With Kruti Mahesh!

Here’s an interesting spin on one of the most popular hook steps of Dholida that created a trend on social media. Shantanu is seen grooving with the choreographer of Dholida Kruti Mahesh to the song in Gangubai’s style. Check out Shantanu grooving to Dholida with Kruti in this instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanu.maheshwari)

The Desi Hopper captioned his post as, “Verified #Dholida with the choreographer herself @iamkrutimahesh This was super fun…”

Shantanu Grooves to Peppy Dance Number!

Shantanu’s dance rendition of Kuch Yaar Nazar Nahi Aata with his D3 co-star Kunwar Amar brings to the fore amazing footwork and some moves inspired by gymnastics. This dance reel will not only nostalgic but also make you want to learn the dance form. Check out the hip-hop moves of Shantanu and Kunwar on Ranbir-Katrina’s hit number from Ajab Pre Ki Ghazab Kahani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanu.maheshwari)

He captioned his video with a goofy post as, “Jab jaga ho khali…Aur ho do vele khiladi…Toh bacha kya??Ab bacha kya??😆😜😆”

Shantanu debuted in the show Dil Dosti Dance on Channel V in his breakout performance as the protagonist Swayam Shekhawat. In 2017, he participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and emerged as the winner.

