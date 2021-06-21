Mumbai: After the success of the first edition of Zing Fan Jam on World Music Day last year, Zing is back again with another with – ‘Zing Fan Jam Level 2’. This time, Zing has roped in Bollywood singer & pop sensation Arjun Kanungo and gave an exciting opportunity to two of his biggest fans to jam alongside him and feature in a music video! Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Mesmerises Fans With Her Soulful Voice in Cover of Dil Diyan Gallan With Arjun Kanungo- Watch

Zing’s quest to stay on top of trends continues with this property. Riding the Hallyu wave, earlier this year Zing introduced K-Dramas dubbed in Hindi for their viewers – the only channel currently to do so. The theme this year brings together the music of India and Korea. With the rising popularity of K-Pop & K-Dramas in India, this theme seemed the most apt for the ultimate fusion of the year! Also Read - Yet Another Death! Now Singer Arjun Kanungo’s Father Passes Away After Battling Liver Cancer

Considered to be a universal language, music has and will always play a significant role in our lives. But this year as K-Pop and K-Dramas steal the limelight, Zing adds an element of k-raze, surprise and fun with their music day celebrations. The talented fans across the country got a golden chance to impress Arjun by participating in the activity where they performed, recorded, and shared a singing video. The top two fans got a chance to get featured in this video along with Arjun. This Ultimate fusion is a gift that brings in the Korean culture through music in this cover. The cover comprises of a Hindi song with a strong Korean touch which is sure to make this track an earworm in no time! This special cover will be telecasted on the channel throughout the day on June 21 and will be uploaded on the channel’s YouTube and social media pages. Also Read - My pulse similar to audience's: Arjun Kanungo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zing! (@zingtv)

Zing has always been a trendsetter when it comes to catering to the entertainment needs of the youth. With this musical surprise, the channel has surely made this day even more special and memorable for them.

Pankaj Balhara, Deputy Business Head, Music cluster, ZEEL said, “Zing Fan Jam received a great response last year from all our fans and followers. This year we take the World Music Day celebrations a notch higher by not just roping in Arjun Kanungo, who is a Pop sensation in India along with being a multi-talented singer, but also keep up with the current trends by adding a Korean Twist to the cover! While the thought of uniting fans and musicians to collectively celebrate music prevails, the celebrations are also more customized and personalized. Keeping up with the K-raze, fans will surely enjoy this ultimate fusion.”

Commenting on the same singer Arjun Kanungo said, “The concept of Zing Fan Jam is really very interesting as it’s a unique way to connect with my fans. This was a memorable experience for me. Music is an integral part of our lives and during these trying times, it’s been a constant companion and has helped us to sail during these times. I hope through this project, we will be able to spread the cheer all over again. I am happy to be celebrating World Music Day with Zing and my fans.”