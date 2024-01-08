World Of UI Teaser; Upendra Donned In Periodical Look; Promises Fans An Action Drama Sequence

Home

Actor Kiccha Sudeep recently dropped the first looks of 'World of UI'. The 116 second teaser delves into the world of UI.

Superstar Kiccha Sudeep has just dropped glimpses of the much-anticipated movie, ‘World of UI‘, on his X handle (formerly known as Twitter). The teaser was launched at a grand event in Bangalore, attended by distinguished personalities such as well-known producer Allu Arvind and the iconic Century Star Shiva Rajkumar. This major unveiling was live-streamed on prominent platforms, generating worldwide excitement. The teaser of the Kannada movie has already garnered 2.5 million views on the YouTube platform.

World Of UI Promises To Be An Action Thriller For The Audience

Created and developed under the direction of the innovative Upendra, ‘UI’s World’ is an ambitious undertaking that has been in development since the mid-2000s. The plot explores a worldwide theme, offering a compelling cinematic experience that encourages deep thought. With an impressive budget of Rs 100 Crore, this period action film is poised to set new benchmarks in entertainment.

The teaser has generated great excitement among audiences, as it offers a glimpse of a visually stunning UI world crafted under Upendra’s Unimaginable Direction, described by insiders as surrealistic. With the intriguing tagline, ‘This is not AI, this is UI,’ the teaser provides a peek into the immersive and captivating universe created by the talented team. Featuring top-notch special effects, vibrant landscapes, evocative music, high-energy action sequences, impressive Art Direction, and Upendra’s iconic entry, the teaser signifies the grand entertainment that ‘World of UI’ is set to deliver.

Watch First Looks Of The ‘World of UI’

About ‘World of UI’

Upendra is joined by a talented cast including Reeshma Nanaiah, Murali Sharma, Nidhi Subbaiah, Ravi Shankar, Sadhu Kokila, and Cockroach Sudhi among others, in significant roles. Upendra not only directs but also writes the screenplay and plays the lead role in this ambitious project.

Created by G Manoharan, Sreekanth KP, and Co-Produced by Naveen Manoharan under the Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers banners, this movie features Art Direction by Shivakumar from KGF and VFX by Nirmal Kumar from Vikranth Rona. This revolutionary film is poised to enthrall audiences across the globe

