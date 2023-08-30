Home

Worldwide Box Office: Gadar 2 Grosses Rs 611 Crore in 19 Days But Can it Beat Sultan, PK And Pathaan? Check Detailed Report

Gadar 2 is running at Rs 611 crore worldwide and has emerged as the sixth highest-grossing Bollywood film of all-time but it is still far behind the lifetime worldwide gross of Sultan, PK and Pathaan.

Can Gadar 2 beat Sultan, PK and Bajrangi Bhaijaan at Bx Office?

Gadar 2 has emerged as the second Bollywood film to cross Rs 600 crore gross at the worldwide Box Office in the post-COVID times. The Sunny Deol starrer is currently running at Rs 611.1 crore gross in 19 days and is on its way to surpassing the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time – Sultan.

The Salman Khan starrer grossed Rs 627.82 crore in its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office and Gadar 2 will be able to surpass that figure by the end of this Raksha Bandhan holiday weekend. However, its journey to beat the next two Bollywood biggies seems difficult. Ahead of Sultan is PK with Rs 792 crore and Bajrangi Bhaijaan with Rs 922.03 crore gross at the worldwide Box Office. Now with Jawan releasing next week, it’s going to be a tough trail for Gadar 2 to maximise on the shared screens worldwide. This will directly impact its worldwide collection and lower its lifetime expectations at the Box Office.

Check The List of Top 15 Bollywood Movies of All-Time at Worldwide Box Office – gross collection: (sacnilk)

Dangal: Rs 2070.3 crore Pathaan: Rs 1050 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 922.03 crore PK: Rs 792 crore Sultan: Rs 627.82 crore Gadar 2: Rs 611.1 crore Sanju: Rs 588.5 crore Padmaavat: Rs 585 crore Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 558 crore Dhoom 3: Rs 558 crore War: Rs 471 crore 3 Idiots: Rs 460 crore Brahmastra: Rs 431 crore Chennai Express: Rs 422 crore Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: Rs 495.85 crore

Gadar 2 has already surpassed the lifetime worldwide business of biggies like Sanju, Padmaavat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dhoom 2 and War. While surpassing Sultan’s business looks like a cakewalk from here, Salman, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan continue to remain ahead of this Sunny Deol biggie at the worldwide Box Office.

However, Pathaan’s India nett collection seems achievable. The SRK starrer collected Rs 524.53 crore in its lifetime run in India and Gadar 2 is currently running at Rs 465.75 crore. With around Rs 60 crore nett yet to achieve, the film has got eight more days of free run at the Indian Box Office until Jawan hits the screens on September 7 and starts ruling the single-screen theatres.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Collection Breakup of Gadar 2 After 19 Days – nett collection: (sacnilk):

Week 1: Rs 284.63 crore

Week 2: Rs 134.47 crore

Friday: Rs 7.1 crore

Saturday: Rs 13.7 crore

Sunday: Rs 16.1 crore

Monday: Rs 4.6 crore

Tuesday: Rs 5.1 crore

Total: Rs 465.75 crore

Gadar 2 is likely to cross Rs 500 crore nett by the end of this weekend after which its only goal would be to surpass Pathaan’s Rs 524 crore nett. When do you think that will happen? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Gadar 2!

