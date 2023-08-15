Home

Worldwide Box Office: Jailer Beats PS-II to Become Biggest Tamil Film of Year, Targets Adipurush Next – Check Detailed Report

Rajinikanth's Jailer is rewriting history at the Box Office. The film now beats Mani Ratnam's PS-II to become the biggest Tamil film of 2023 at the worldwide Box Office.

Jailer new record at worldwide box office: Jailer is dominating the Box Office worldwide with a fabulous score. The Tamil film industry is getting new records in its name and so is Rajinikanth, the ultimate king of the Box Office when it comes to Kollywood. The superstar’s latest film has now become the year’s most-watched Tamil film worldwide, surpassing the lifetime collection of Ponniyin Selvan-II. The Mani Ratnam directorial was the biggest Tamil film of 2023 worldwide with a collection of Rs 345 crore.

However, after five days at the ticket window, the Nelson directorial earned a whopping Rs 350 crore to beat PS-II and become the top Tamil film of the year. Not just that, it will now dethrone Adipurush in a few days to become the second-biggest Indian film worldwide this year. The Prabhas starrer grossed Rs 390 crore in its lifetime and surpassing that figure is now going to be a cakewalk at the Box Office. It seems that Jailer would remain the second-biggest film of the year worldwide because Pathaan, which collected Rs 1050.3 crore in its lifetime run, looks unbeatable.

Check The Top Indian Movies of 2023 at Worldwide Box Office:

Pathaan: Rs 1050.3 crore Adipurush: Rs 390 crore Jailer: Rs 350 crore PS-II: Rs 345 crore

Back home, Jailer is running at a fantastic Rs 174 crore nett. The film earned Rs 23.55 crore nett on its first Monday, taking the total of five days to Rs 174.15 crore. This Rajinikanth biggie is now set for a huge Independence Day collection. The film’s advance booking for Tuesday has been solid and it will be interesting to see how it sets the Box Office on fire left, right and centre.

Check The Five-Day Box Office Breakup of Jailer in India (sacnilk):

Thursday: Rs 48.35 crore

Friday: Rs 25.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 34.3 crore

Sunday: Rs 42.2 crore

Monday: Rs 23.55 crore

Total: Rs 174.15 crore

Jailer will soon emerge as the second-biggest Tamil movie of all time at the Box Office, making Rajinikanth the undisputed reigner worldwide. The biggest Tamil film is 2.0 which also starred Rajinikanth and it is only a matter of time before it will be dethroning PS-I‘s Rs 505 crore and Vikram’s Rs 411.89 crore to get the second spot.

What are your expectations with its lifetime worldwide collection report? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Jailer!

