Worldwide Tamil Box Office: Rajinikanth’s Jailer Becomes 2nd Biggest Film After 2.0, Breaches Rs 500 Crore Club, Surpasses Ponniyin Selvan-1

Jailer enters Rs 500 crore gross club worldwide and beats PS-1 to become the second biggest Tamil film of all time. The Rajinikanth starrer is just next to his 2.0 on the top Tamil films of all-time.

Jailer tops worldwide Box Office: Jailer is making every day look like a grand celebration at the Box Office for Rajinikanth’s fans. It has now become the second-biggest Tamil film of all time, a record that it was expected to create in no time. The Nelson directorial has entered the coveted Rs 500 crore club at the worldwide Box Office and has joined Thalaivar in occupying the top two positions on the list of biggest Tamil films of all time.

The film achieved the feat on the second Sunday after its overseas collection continued to add fantastically to the overall business. Jailer is running at Rs 279.15 crore after 11 days at the Box Office in India and the rest of the Rs 220.85 crore have come from the overseas market. The film’s performance is solid at the US Box Office and the Gulf countries where it’s creating a new record every second day.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Jailer After 11 Days – India Nett (sacnilk):

Thursday: Rs 48.35 crore

Friday: Rs Rs 25.75 crore

Saturday: Rs Rs 34.3 crore

Sunday: Rs Rs 42.2 crore

Monday: Rs Rs 23.55 crore

Tuesday: Rs 36.5 crore

Wednesday: Rs 15 crore

Thursday: Rs 10.2 crore

Friday: Rs 10.05 crore

Saturday: Rs 16.25 crore

Sunday: Rs 17 crore (early estimates)

Total: 279.15 crore

Meanwhile, out of the top 10 Tamil movies at the worldwide Box Office, five belong to Rajinikanth which is another record in itself. No other Indian actor has got so many top worldwide grossers in his/her name yet. Jailer has emerged as the biggest relief for the Thalaivar fans who were waiting for a film of this magnitude to set the Box Office on fire after the superstar’s Petta which was released four years back.

Check The List of Top 10 Tamil Films at Worldwide Box Office (gross collection)

2.0: Rs 723 crore Jailer: Rs 500 crore (running) PS-1: Rs 488 crore Vikram: Rs 411.89 crore Bigil: Rs 295.85 crore Mersal: Rs 260 crore Petta: Rs 260 crore Sarkar: Rs 257 crore Darbar: Rs 247.80 crore I: Rs 240 crore

It is now difficult for Jailer to reach close to 2.0 in terms of its lifetime worldwide business. The 2018 film grosssed a whopping Rs 723 crore at the Box Office and the latest Rajinikanth starrer is not likely to even breach Rs 700 crore let alone match that figure. It though will finish somewhere between Rs 550-600 crore. What do you think? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Jailer!

