WWE Champion John Cena Sings Bollywood Classic ‘Bholi Si Surat’, Calls Himself SRK, Internet REACTS

A viral video features WWE superstar John Cena singing a popular song from 'Dil To Pagal Hai,' starring Shah Rukh Khan. Shared by a fan page, the video has attracted numerous reactions.

Shah Rukh Khan is the king of Bollywood. Wherever the actor goes, he exudes his charm, and no one resists it even WWE superstar John Cena. How do we know? – A recent viral video where the WWE champion is crooning to Khan’s hit song ‘Bholi Si Surat’ from the iconic Bollywood film ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’. A video has been doing rounds online where Cena was delighting fans as he hummed SRK’s famous song. Ever since the video went online, it has grabbed netizens’ attention and has melted the hearts of SRK’s fans.

In the video, John can be seen saying”You never know where you can learn when you choose the path of growth. Here we are in a gym, so we are growing. There are tons of paths to grow so I am gonna try my best to learn the song.” After saying this he begins to learn the song in a single go. The video has been shared on Instagram by the fan page Team Shah Rukh Khan.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Shah Rukh Khan (@teamshahrukhkhan)

The video was initially shared by wrestler Gurv Sihra. Sharing the video, the wrestler writes, “Lifting weights and singing Shah Rukh Khan songs @johncena @wweindia @iamsrk.”

Fans Reaction

Several fans reacted to the video. While one fan wrote, “Imagine John Cena and SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) in a movie together.” Another person said, “Bollywood bound! What a surprise. This is awesome.” A user also commented, “This is fire. Cena is singing Hindi song perfectly.” Another fan wrote, “Imagine him and SRK in a blockbuster or TV Series together! Manifesting it.”

John Cena, a devoted fan of Shah Rukh Khan, has consistently shared numerous posts over the years dedicated to the actor. In 2017, he shared an article about Shah Rukh on X (formerly Twitter). The actor had replied, “Thanks for taking out time to ‘See’ it. Wish I could ‘See u’ someday. Love & health to u my man.”

In 2018, John tweeted, “Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous- Shah Rukh Khan.” The actor had responded, “Thanks my friend for spreading the goodness. It’s important to inspire so many kids who look up to u as their hero.”

