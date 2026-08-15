X-Men cast revealed: Sadie Sink, Adam Driver, Kit Connor and Samara Weaving join Marvel’s new MCU film

Marvel Studios has finally revealed the main cast of its upcoming X-Men movie at D23, introducing a new generation of mutants led by Sadie Sink and Kit Connor.

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X-Men cast (PC: Twitter)

Marvel Studios has finally pulled back the curtain on its highly anticipated X-Men movie. At the D23 fan event in Anaheim, California, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and director Jake Schreier took to the stage to reveal the cast that will bring the iconic mutant team into a new chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The announcement has been a long time coming, and the names unveiled at the event have already got fans talking. From Stranger Things star Sadie Sink to Star Wars actor Adam Driver, the new line-up brings together a mix of familiar faces and major Hollywood names.

X-Men cast

Marvel officially announced the principal cast of X-Men at D23, with Adam Driver joining the film as the villain Mister Sinister.

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Sadie Sink as Jean Grey

Kit Connor as Scott Summers

Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier

Samara Weaving as Emma Frost

Inde Navarrette as Rogue

Maya Boyd as Storm

Adam Driver as Mister Sinister

Sink is already connected to the MCU, having been introduced as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Her casting as the powerful mutant had been widely discussed by fans, and Marvel has now officially confirmed her place in the new X-Men team.

Kit Connor, best known for Heartstopper, will take on the role of Cyclops, while Samara Weaving will play Emma Frost. Christopher Abbott steps into the role of Professor X, with Inde Navarrette as Rogue and Maya Boyd as Storm.

More stars could join the stellar cast in the coming months, but as of now, these are the confirmed cast members for Marvel Studios’ X-Men.

What to expect from Marvel’s X-Men movie?

The new film marks Marvel Studios’ first major attempt to bring its own X-Men team into the MCU. The story is expected to introduce audiences to this new group of mutants while exploring the world of people born with the X-gene and the challenges they face.

The project is directed by Jake Schreier, with Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo working on the screenplay. The film is expected to play an important role in Marvel’s wider mutant storyline, particularly as the studio continues to connect the X-Men with its existing MCU characters.

X-Men release date

Marvel’s new X-Men movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 5, 2028. The film will arrive after Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, setting the stage for a fresh chapter for Marvel’s mutants.