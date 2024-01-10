X-Men Fame Adan Canto Passes Away at 42

Home

Adan Canto, known for his role in X-Men: Days of the Future Past passed away. The actor was 42-year-old and suffered appendiceal Cancer.

Adan Canto, who is famous for his role in X-Men: Days of the Future Past passed away at the age of 42. The actor was reportedly suffering from appendiceal Cancer and took his last breath on January 08, 2023. The news of his demise was confirmed by popular news portal Variety. Canto was born in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico, in 1981. Further, the actor was raised in Texas. Canto began his journey at the age of 16 when he began singing and also learned guitar in Mexico.

Later, the actor ventured into acting when he started making his appearance in local commercials and TV shows. As a result of these small roles, Canto landed on a prominent role in Kevin Williamson’s 2013 Fox drama series, The Following. Further, the Canto went on to feature in a renowned series such as Designated Survivor, where he worked alongside Kiefer Sutherland for three seasons. The actor also featured in Mixology and Blood & Oil.

In the past two years, Canto portrayed the character of gangster Arman Morales alongside Élodie Yung in The Cleaning Lady. His first acting role in the United States was in Fox’s The Following, and The Cleaning Lady, his latest project, was also produced by Warner Bros. TV. Canto also took on the role of Minister Lara in Netflix’s Narcos.

Adon’s career tended to witness heights when he featured in The Cleaning Lady and bagged the lead role in the first two seasons. However, after his health deteriorated, the actor could be a part of the upcoming season 2 when the production of the series commenced in December. Yet, with intentions to rejoin the cast later in the season following the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strikes, the show aims to pay homage to its late star through a tribute card featured in the Season 3 premiere.

Apart from roles portrayed in the TV, Canto is also widely known for known for his roles of Sunspot in X-Men: Days of Future Past. The actor also played key roles in films like 2 Hearts, Bruised (Halle Berry’s directorial debut), and Agent Game, among other notable works.

Canto’s career was not just limited to acting, he also ventured into filmmaking. Adan marked his first directorial debut with a short film in the year 2014. Later, in 2020, he helmed an intriguing Western featuring Theo Rossi as part of his expanding foray into filmmaking. Canto is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto and two young children, Roman Alder, aged 3, and Eve Josephine, aged 1.

