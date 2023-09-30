Home

Entertainment

CBFC Corruption Row: Former Chief Pahlaj Nahlani Breaks Silence, Says ‘Prasoon Joshi Has no Right…’

CBFC Corruption Row: Former Chief Pahlaj Nahlani Breaks Silence, Says ‘Prasoon Joshi Has no Right…’

After Tamil actor Vishal claimed of corruption in the Censor Board, CBFC's former chief Pahlaj Nihalani has come out to speak against the current chief Prasoon Joshi. He says Joshi is an absentee chairman. Read on.

Pahlaj Nihalani vs Prasoon Joshi in the CBFC corruption row

CBFC corruption row update: After the government took notice of actor Vishal’s complaint against the CBFC, several leaders and industry people came into action. On Friday evening, the former chairperson of the board, Pahlaj Nihalani made a strong statement, demanding a resignation from the current board head – Prasoon Joshi. In an interview with Aaj Tak, the producer claimed Joshi is an absentee chairman who doesn’t actively participate in the operation of the board. Criticising the current condition of the CBFC, Nihalani said Joshi has no right to keep sitting on that chair and let the corruption happen under his nose.

Trending Now

Pahlaj Nihalani’s statement against Prasoon Joshi in the CBFC corruption row

He added that Prasoon Joshi has delegated all his responsibilities to the CO whose basic job is to look after the administration. Nihalani called the current situation at the CBFC ‘shameful’. He was quoted as saying, “If he is not able to give time, then he has no right to continue sitting on that chair.” The former CBFC head revealed that this is not the first case of corruption in the board. Nihalani claimed that this incident will make other producers and filmmakers come out with their own stories of corruption soon. “I get messages from many producers, they say that ‘if you were there sire, we wouldn’t have had any problem, but as it is now, nothing happens without money’.” He added that the board doesn’t even watch movies.

You may like to read

The producer went on to add more to the corruption claims and said even one of his acquaintances had to give money to the board to get the certification for the Hindi version of his film which was originally made in Kannada. “Corruption is happening so openly here,” he said.

Actor Vishal’s viral video on the CBFC corruption row

On Thursday morning, Tamil actor Vishal who was recently seen in Mark Antony, released a video on X (formerly Twitter) and took the name of a person claiming that he demanded Rs 6.5 lakh to certify the Hindi dubbed version of the film. He addressed his plea to PM Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, requesting them to take the required action against the corruption happening inside the board. Taking notice of his video, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry immediately set up an enquiry and sent an official to handle the case in Mumbai. “The issue of corruption in CBFC brought forth by actor @VishalKOfficial is extremely unfortunate. The Government has zero tolerance for corruption and the strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved. A senior officer from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has been deputed to Mumbai to conduct an inquiry today itself (sic),” read I&B’s official tweet on the matter.

#Corruption being shown on silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Cant digest. Especially in govt offices. And even worse happening in #CBFC Mumbai office. Had to pay 6.5 lacs for my film #MarkAntonyHindi version. 2 transactions. 3 Lakhs for screening and 3.5 Lakhs for… pic.twitter.com/3pc2RzKF6l — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) September 28, 2023

CBFC’s official statement in the corruption row

Later in the day, CBFC broke its silence and maintained that it would reach the bottom of the matter and punish the ones who were involved in the issue. A part of its official statement read, “We have taken note of the allegations being reported very seriously and CBFC has zero tolerance for corruption. Also, the strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved and we shall get into the root cause. Meanwhile, any attempt to malign the image of CBFC will not be tolerated (sic).”

Actor Vishal’s allegations on CBFC | CBFC says, “It has been noticed that despite the online certification system i.e. E-Cinepramaan in place and regular updates on new system improvements for the film producers/applicants, they still choose to apply through intermediaries or… pic.twitter.com/kVZchmB9mj — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023

The tussle is on. What are your thoughts on the whole issue?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES