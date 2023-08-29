Yaariyan 2 Directors Respond To Allegations Of Hurting Religious Sentiments

Home

Yaariyan 2: SGPC Accuses Makers Of Hurting Religious Sentiments, Directors Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru Issue Statement

SGPC dropped a lengthy message on X accusing the makers of Yaariyan 2 of using the Sikh Kirpan in an objectionable way in a song.

Yaariyan 2 will be released on October 20. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Yaariyan 2 starring Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri has courted controversy after its song, Saure Ghar was released. Though it has garnered praise from many, it seems like the track didn’t go well with some members of the Sikh community. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has accused the makers of using the Kirpan (symbol of Sikh faith) in an objectionable way in Saure Ghar. The SGPC tweeted about the same on X and wrote that the song, which shows a Sikh Kirpan worn by Meezan in a few scenes, has hurt the religious sentiments of the community. Directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru have responded to the claims in a statement.

The SGPC also tagged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and requested the government officials to look into the matter and ensure that video or any such unacceptable scenes are not cleared for release by the Censor Board of Film Certification. The tweet added, “If the videos are not pull down from public view, we shall initiate the legal action as per law for hurting religious sentiments of minority Sikh community.”

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee On Saure Ghar Song

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) dropped a lengthy message on X (formerly known as Twitter) for Yaariyan 2 and wrote, “We raise our strong objection to these visuals filmed, published in ‘Saure Ghar’ song of ‘Yaariyan 2’ film directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. As actor is seen wearing Sikh Kakaar (symbol of Sikh faith) Kirpan in a highly objectionable manner which cannot be accepted, this has seriously hurt the religious sentiments of Sikh community across the globe.”

“Only an initiated Sikh has the right to wear Kirpan as per Sikh Code of Conduct of Akal Takht Sahib and the right given by the Constitution of India…This video song is public at the official @YouTube channel of @TSeries, which must take it down with immediate effect.,” they objected.

We raise our strong objection to these visuals filmed, published in 'Saure Ghar' song of 'Yaariyan 2' film directed by Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru @SapruAndRao, as actor is seen wearing Sikh Kakaar (symbol of Sikh faith) Kirpan in a highly objectionable manner which cannot be… pic.twitter.com/FZXooNMsoH — Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (@SGPCAmritsar) August 28, 2023

Yaariyan 2 Directors Radhika Rao And Vinay Sapru Issue A Statement

Responding strongly to the matter raised by SGPC, Yaariyan 2 director Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru issued a statement clarifying that Meezaan was wearing a Khukri and not a Kirpan. The duo shared a statement on X that stated, “We would like to address the concerns regarding the visuals in the song ‘Saure Ghar’, from our recent film Yaariyan 2, and clarify that the actor in the song is wearing a Khukri and not a Kirpan. The dialogues in the film, in fact, make it explicitly clear that it is a Khukri.”

Further, the duo added that they regret any misunderstanding that may have arisen due to the similarity in appearance. Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru claimed that their intention was not to offend or disrespect any religious beliefs.

About Yaariyan 2

Helmed by the director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Yaariyan 2 focuses on the journey of three cousins, Shikhar, Ladli, and Bajrang. The story revolves around how the three navigate their adventures, dreams, and self-discovery in Mumbai. Yaariyan 2 is set to release on October 20.

