Home

Entertainment

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar Celebrate New Year 2024 With Mother Nature, Netizens Add ‘Fan Of Your Simplicity’

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar Celebrate New Year 2024 With Mother Nature, Netizens Add ‘Fan Of Your Simplicity’

Bollywood couple Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar opted out to celebrate the New Year with the mother nature. Here's a video of the two enjoying their new year stay.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar Celebrate New Year 2024 With Mother Nature, Netizens Add 'Fan Of Your Simplicity'

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is a prominent figure in Indian cinema and continues to captivate audiences with her exceptional acting skills. As 2023 came to a close, Yami Gautam celebrated her New Year 2024 celebration uniquely. She opted to forgo the extravagant festivities and instead chose to mark the arrival of the New Year in a special way by immersing herself in nature, the environment, and the company of birds and animals. Please take a look at how Yami and her husband chose to welcome 2024.

Trending Now

Yami Gautam Opts To Spend 2024 With Mother Nature

Yami Gautam welcomed the new year by immersing herself in nature with her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Yami shared a video of their New Year celebrations on Instagram. The actress was seen creating a special bond with Mother Nature, the video also showed the duo visiting an orchid, getting along with dogs, and petting calves.

You may like to read

Take a look at Yami Gautam’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Yami expressed her gratitude for the past year and her hopes for a blessed 2024 in the caption. Fans flooded the comment section with affectionate messages and good wishes for the couple.

Fans Give New Year Wishes To Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Fans expressed their excitement to see the duo uniquely celebrating New Year 2024. An Instagram user commented, “@yamigautam mesmerising beauty of mother nature (heart emoji) Big Fan of your simplicity. Happy New Year. God bless you (sic).” Another fan commented, “The best New Year celebration, in Uttarakhand (sic).” The third fan wrote, “Adorable (heart emojis) Happy New Year guys!! May this one be like no other and the best ever (sic).”

Yami Gautam’s Professional Front

Throughout her career, she has achieved success in the entertainment industry solely through her talent. In 2023, she had a triumphant year both on digital and theatrical platforms, starring in the blockbuster film OMG 2, which grossed 150 crores at the domestic box office. Additionally, she made a significant impact in the digital sector with her roles in Dasvi, Lost, and Chor Nikal Kar Bhaaga, three consecutive successes in the realm of content-driven films that were well-received by audiences

Yami Gautam’s Personal Life

Yami and Aditya tied the knot in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The couple had previously collaborated on the 2019 film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.