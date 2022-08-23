Himachal Pradesh: Actor Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar make for a cute couple in the industry. The URI actor, who prefers to keep her personal life away from the limelight, took the internet by storm with her wedding pictures. Post her wedding, Yami often shares glimpses of her married life. And she did it again! The actor shared pictures of the two from Dev Bhoomi temple in Himachal Pradesh, where the two seeked blessings.Also Read - Yami Gautam Reveals Shocking Details of Bollywood: ‘I Was in Dilemma…’

Yami shared pictures on her Instagram handle where the couple is performing rituals. She captioned the post, "Took blessings at the divine Naina Devi/ नैना देवी mandir in my Dev-bhoomi, Himachal." She was wearing a beautiful pink colour salwar suit while Aditya opted for a white kurta-pyjama and a blue jacket to finish off the look.

Check Yami Gautam’s Instagram Post:

Fans flooded the comment section with love and admiration for the couple. One of the users wrote, “so good to see u guys following your culture.” Another user wrote, “Nice Himachali Look.” One of them also wrote, “Baby hone wala hai na?”

About Naina Devi Temple in HP: The Temple Visited by Yami & Aditya

One of the most well-known places of devotion in Himachal Pradesh is the Shri Naina Devi Ji Temple, which is devoted to Goddess Sati, a form of Goddess Durga. This temple, which was built on a triangular hillside, is one of Sathi’s 52 Shakti Peeths. Due to the numerous folklores that have been associated with the temple ever since it was established, pilgrims who frequently visit it see it as being extremely sacred.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar exchanged wedding vows on June 4, 2021. The couple hosted a private ceremony in Himachal Pradesh with their family and close friends.

Watch this space for more updates on Yami Gautam!