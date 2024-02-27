Yami Gautam on Facing Pregnancy Challenges During 'Article 370' Shoot, 'How Much Strength...'

Home

It wasn't easy for Yami Gautam to film for her movie Article 370 when she was pregnant. The actress also acknowledged her director husband Aditya Dhar's efforts and support.

Yami Gautam, who is busy promoting her film Article 370 spoke about accepting parenting and juggling her personal and professional obligations. She acknowledged that it was emotionally taxing for her to shoot during that time. Her husband Aditya and her crew were her biggest supports, she said, adding that she shot action sequences throughout the first few months of her pregnancy. Yami Gautam disclosed completing the action scenes before becoming embracing motherhood in a recent interview with ANI. She also talked about childrearing and finding a balance between her personal and work obligations.

Yami Gautam on Facing Challenges During Pregnancy on Sets

Yami Gautam told ANI about doing the shoot during pregnancy, “First of all I am very fortunate that all the action scenes and rigorous training were done before and the portions that were left were mostly talking portion, scenes, exterior shots, travel and all. So, there are certain moments when you realise your true potential and can you do beyond your reserved energy and how much strength your mind has.”

“I am a professional who has taken a very big responsibility and who has been given a very big responsibility. I am representing something and somebody so important and at the same time embracing motherhood is beyond everything in this world. I have seen my mother balancing and so many other mothers I have seen doing so I thought I had to do it. I centred my thoughts, ” she added.

Acknowledging that her husband, Aditya Dhar is her greatest supporter, said “My husband has been there for me who is the producer of the film. The emotional support I got from him was incredible. ”

Yami Gautam portrays intelligence officer Zooni Haksar in the film, which has received positive reviews and is bringing crowds to theatres due to positive ‘word-of-mouth.’ The entire movie is set against the picturesque background of Jammu & Kashmir, and it is based on the historic repeal of Article 370, which gave the former state specific constitutional rights. The Centre withdrew Article 370 on August 5, 2019, in a daring action that was long overdue. This essentially stripped the former state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special privileges and divided the area into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Under the direction of Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar play important parts in the movie.

During his recent visit to Jammu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a heartfelt tribute to the creators of ‘Article 370‘ while speaking at an event, saying, “I have been told that a film titled ‘Article 370’ is being released this week. It’s good that movies are being made on such issues. Apart from entertaining viewers, it will also raise general awareness on the events that led us to take this decision.”

The film’s makers claimed that in just three days, it had already made Rs 34.71 crore through worldwide revenue.

(With ANI inputs)

