Home

Entertainment

Yami Gautam Opens Up On Embarking the Journey of Motherhood, Says ‘This is Something Very Beautiful’

Yami Gautam Opens Up On Embarking the Journey of Motherhood, Says ‘This is Something Very Beautiful’

Yami Gautam is expecting her first child. In an exclusive interview with IndiaToday.in, she discussed her pregnancy and the upcoming journey into motherhood.

Yami Gautam talks about her pregnancy.

Yami Gautam made headlines when she and her husband revealed that the couple is expecting their first child. Yami, who will feature in Article 370, was seen flaunting her baby bump at the trailer launch of the movie. The news came after a ton of speculation related to the actress’ pregnancy was doing rounds on the internet. Now, in an interview with India Today, the actress has opened up about embarking on a new journey.

Trending Now

During the conversation with the portal, when Yami was asked how she was feeling, the actress said that at that moment she was feeling very ‘hungry.’ She further mentioned that she has consistently sensed that life has unexpected surprises in store for her. The actress said, “It has been a great journey, and you never know what surprises life has lined up for you. You may spend time planning something, and suddenly you are surprised with the most unexpected thing to happen. I am generally saying this. This is something so beautiful. We are both very family-oriented people. It is funny how we didn’t even realize it is going to be three years of marriage for us until we started reading about it in the articles and newspapers.”

You may like to read

Yami revealed that she and her husband Aditya are firm believers in marriage. Yami said, “We believe in the institution of having a family and nurturing our child and giving him or her the values we hold.” She further said, “It is important to have those little things inculcated in your kids. I really enjoyed this phase of balancing my work and I had to shoot the film also; all action portions were shot before. I had him (Aditya) by my side, my family by my side and blessed to be working what I enjoy doing and of course, being careful and being cautious also but not overthinking things which are not required. I do not read too much on the Internet about what to do and what not to do. Life goes on, you just have to enjoy every phase and just be happy in the moment.”

Yami Gautam’s Work Front:

Talking about Yami’s work front, the actress was last seen in OMG 2 and now she is set to enthrall the audience with the upcoming film Article 370. The movie will mark Yami’s first film with her husband Aditya after their wedding.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.