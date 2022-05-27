Yami Gautam Reveals B-Town Struggles: Yami Gautam, who’s been receiving accolades for her performance in the social dramedy Dasvi, recently opened up on the dark side of Bollywood. The actor spoke her heart out in an interaction with Bollywood Hungama as she revealed B-town’s obsession with big stars. Yami also told how she did certain films because of the pressure and suggestions she got to work with bigwigs of b-town. Yami, however admitted starring opposite big names didn’t work in her favour. Yami pointed out that Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala turned out to be turning points in her film career.Also Read - Deepika Padukone is the Real Cannes Queen in Black and Gold Gown With Dramatic Shoulder Capes – Pics



Yami Reveals Kaabil Did Not Work For Her

Yami in her interview told BH, "I started thinking my first film (Vicky Donor) did well, got good reviews, but isn't that followed. Then I was told that you should do commercial films, which have a lot of songs, because when songs are hit the film also becomes a hit. I thought I don't think so, it worked for somebody but it may not work me. But still you want to try, because you are getting these suggestions from your team, and you know they mean well. Then you are told that you need to get a film with a really big star to be out there. I did it, that didn't work for me. One of them had a very good role also- I am talking about Kaabil. But there also it became like you had a short role. I couldn't understand that, why aren't people seeing how was my work."

Yami Admits Doing Films She Was Not Happy With

Yami confessed that in the initial stage of her career she had to follow the trend and ended up doing certain films she wasn't happy with. She said, "Today it's a very easy to say that I should have rather learnt Kung fu than doing that, should have done something else rather than doing some bad work. It's easy for me to say that today, but it wouldn't have been easy for me six-seven years ago to admit this even to myself." Recalling her past experiences Yami also said, "After that, I did a few films and I clearly remember that I was not happy because when you have to work against your wish, only because you have to work. It was because I'd been told that 'you will be out of sight, out of mind', then I didn't have any choice…6-7 years back, it was not easy for me."

Yami Credits Uri And Bala

On working with new directors, Yami opined, “I had to keep my vision and perspective open. I understood that I have to work on my performance and skills as an actor. Uri happened and it was different and then came Bala, it changed everything for me. One has to bring the confidence and change in themselves first to see the change and that’s important.”

Yami will next be seen in Lost and Oh My God! 2 co-starring Akshay Kumar, Pakaj Tripathi and Arun Govil.

