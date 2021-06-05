Mumbai: Actor Yami Gautam who got married to director Aditya Dhar now took to social media sharing some of the candid shots from her mehandi ceremony. Also Read - Yami Gautam's Bridal Look: Red Silk Saree, Traditional Pahadi Nath, And a Lot of Grace

Yami Gautam posted a series of pictures from her Mehandi ceremony and captioned it with a quote by Lalleshwari. “O dear one, why worry? What is meant for you will always, always find you,“ she wrote. In the pictures, Yami can be seen wearing an orange salwar-kameez. In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen looking adorably at each other. Also Read - Yami Gautam Ties Knot With Uri Director Aditya Dhar In An Intimate Wedding Ceremony | See Pic

On June 4, Yami Gautam surprised her fans after she took to social media revealing that she got married to Uri director Aditya Dhar. She shared a picture from her intimate wedding ceremony and wrote, ”With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes.”

Since then, several pictures from Yami and Aditya’s wedding are going viral on social media. In the pictures, Yami can be seen wearing a beautiful red lehenga and jewellery. Whereas, Aditya Dhar looks perfect in a white and cream sherwani. Since Yami also featured in Uri: The Surgical Strike, it is likely that the duo developed their love for each other during the movie.

On the work front, Yami recently began shooting for ‘Dasvi’. She will also be next seen in ‘Bhoot Police’ along with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.