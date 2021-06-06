Mumbai: Actor Yami Gautam who got married to director Aditya Dhar on Friday i.e June 4, took to social media sharing a candid shot from her Haldi ceremony. She had earlier shared pictures of her Mehendi and wedding ceremony. Also Read - Netizens Are Confused After Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Complex’ Reply To Ayushmann Khurrana, Ask 'Kehna Kya Chahte Ho?'

Yami shared a picture from her Haldi ceremony and dropped a yellow heart emoji in the caption. Yami can be seen wearing a yellow suit with a red dupatta. The smile on her face is enough to win everyone's heart. What adds charm to her look is the shell jewellery.

Earlier, Yami shared pictures of her Mehandi ceremony and captioned it with a quote by Lalleshwari. “O dear one, why worry? What is meant for you will always, always find you,“ she wrote. In the pictures, Yami was wearing an orange salwar-kameez.

On June 4, Yami Gautam surprised her fans after she took to social media revealing that she got married to Uri director Aditya Dhar. She shared a picture from her intimate wedding ceremony and wrote, ”With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes.”

Several pictures from Yami and Aditya’s wedding are going viral on social media. Since Yami also featured in Uri: The Surgical Strike, a movie directed by Aditya Dhar, it is likely that the duo developed their love for each other during the movie.