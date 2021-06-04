New Delhi: Yami Gautam surprised her fans after she took to social media revealing that she got married to Uri director Aditya Dhar. She shared a picture from her intimate wedding ceremony. Also Read - Bhoot Police VS Liger Box Office Clash: Saif Ali Khan And Vijay Deverakonda Are Set To Rule Theatre This September

In the picture, Yami can be seen wearing a beautiful red lehenga and jewellery. Whereas, Aditya Dhar looks perfect in a white and cream sherwani. The newly-wed couple can be seen looking at each other with a smile on their face. Sharing the picture, Yami captioned it with a quote attributed to Rumi. She further mentioned that the wedding was attended by only immediate family members and wrote, ”With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes.” Also Read - Did You Notice a Device Hanging Around Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's Neck? It is Your Wearable Air Purifier 24/7

Since Yami also featured in Uri: The Surgical Strike, it is likely that the duo developed their love for each other during the movie. Several friends, celebrities and fans took to the comment section of Yami Gautam’s post congratulating the newly-wed couple. While Dia Mirza wrote, ”Congratulations Yami and Aditya, Lots of love and best wishes to a wonderful journey ahead!”, even Varun Dhawan dropped a red heart emoji and wrote, ”Congratulations Yami and Aditya sending you all the positivity.” Other celebrities including Vaani Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vikrant Massey also showered love.

On the work front, Yami recently began shooting for ‘Dasvi’. She will also be next seen in ‘Bhoot Police’ along with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Congratulations, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar!