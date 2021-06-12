New Delhi: Actor Yami Gautam who recently got married to Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar chose to wear her mother’s saree for the special day. Yes, while Yami looked absolutely stunning in a red saree on her wedding, it has now been revealed that it was actually her mother’s saree. Also Read - Yami Gautam’s Sister Surilie Gautam Wears Same Sabyasachi Lehenga as Alia Bhatt But in Different Colour, Check Price

A wedding blogger has now revealed that Yami wore her mother's 33 years old saree for her wedding and did her own make-up on this special day. Wedding Blogger took to Instagram sharing pictures of Yami and wrote, "#yamigautam wear her mother saree and self done bridal makeup in the wedding Simply beautiful @yamigautam." Yami wore a traditional deep red silk saree with a matching blouse and a veil that came in a golden border on her wedding. The actor chose to grace her bridal look with a choker, a long neckpiece and a giant mang-tika and an equally big nose ring. She also had a traditional chooda on her wrist and a beautiful golden kalire sparkling bright.

On June 4, Yami Gautam surprised her fans after she took to social media revealing that she got married to Uri director Aditya Dhar. She shared a picture from her intimate wedding ceremony and wrote, ”With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes.” Since then, several pictures from Yami and Aditya’s wedding are going viral on social media.