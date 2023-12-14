Home

OTT giant Netflix recently announced the movie, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga topping the film category on their most-watched list.

Yami Gautam’s Film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga Named As Netflix’s Most Watched Indian Content In Film Category

Mumbai: OTT giant Netflix has recently unveiled its most realistic viewing statistics. Yami Gautam’s film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga tops the list as the most-watched Indian content in films. Yami, recognized for her versatile acting range, has consistently impressed audiences with exceptional performances in both OTT and theatre. The actress never misses an opportunity to entertain the audience.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Tops Netflix’s Most Watched Indian Films

On December 12, 2023, the OTT giant Netflix, named the movie Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga topping the Netflix chart in 2023. Yami’s films OMG 2 and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga also secured top spots on the IMDb lists for both theatrical and OTT releases. Over the past few years, Yami has delivered beloved performances that have resonated with millions. In 2023, she achieved success with three hits on different platforms – OMG 2 in theatres, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga on Netflix, and Lost on Disney + Hotstar. Each film showcased Yami’s versatility and she delivered outstanding performances.

Yami Gautam’s Professional Front

In the previous year, Yami’s thriller movie A Thursday also garnered significant attention from the audience, with her portrayal of a teacher leaving a lasting impression on audiences. This highlights Yami’s careful selection of films and scripts, as she consistently gives her all to every project she takes on.

Yami Gautam’s selection of roles in movies has sparked widespread discussion. Her portrayal of characters in films such as Bala, Vicky Donor, and Dasvi has garnered significant love and appreciation, establishing her presence in the film industry.

— This is a press release

