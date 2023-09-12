Home

Yash 19: Has The KGF Actor Finalised His Next With Geethu Mohandas?

A source close to the development claimed that Yash is a part of every aspect of Geethu Mohandas' directorial from the script to the pre-production work.

Yash lock his next with Geethu Mahandas.

Sandalwood actor Yash last appeared on the big screen with Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2, and ever since then, fans have been waiting with bated breaths for the announcement of his next. While there has been a lot of speculation regarding the Kannada hearthrobe’s forthcoming project, nothing has been announced officially till now. The latest update on the matter is that Yash will be joining forces with director Geethu Mohandas for his 19th venture. Going by a Pinkvilla report, the actor and director duo will be working together for the first time in the film touted to be an action entertainer.

The report further suggests that Yash will be seen in a completely new avatar in his next. A source close to the development revealed that the actor will commence shooting for Yash 19 by December this year. At the moment, the makers are occupied with the prep work for this yet-to-be-titled flick. According to the sources, Yash will also be undergoing several look tests before the project goes on the floors. The sources added that Yash has been offered several scripts from across the industries, and he finally decided to work on Geethu Mohandas.

As per the source, the Kannada actor is a part of every aspect of the film from the scripting to the pre-production work. “The stakes are high and Yash wants to be sure on what he is taking up next. He has sat down with Geethu and discussed various aspects before locking it all on the paper. He is now ready to move into the prep stage as an actor and start rolling around December this year,” the source told the entertainment news portal.

Yash Is Yet To Decide On Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

In addition to this, Yash is also in talks with the Bawaal maker Nitesh Tiwari for his mythological drama, Ramayana. The actor has reportedly been approached for the role of Raavan in the movie. However, Yash has not taken a call on the matter yet. It was reported earlier, that the star underwent several look tests for the film.

It seems like Yash is giving a lot of thought to which venture he should pick next.

