Yash 19 Title Unveiled: KGF Star’s Next Massive Film ‘Toxic’ Surprises Fans- Check Reactions

Toxic: KGF star Yash has unveiled the title of his new film. The movie which is helmed by Geetu Mohandas will be released on April 10, 2025. Also, the movie is expected to feature Sai Pallavi.

Yash 19 Title: South’s superstar Yash has consistently captivated his audience, leaving no stone unturned. Known for his roles in South’s biggest hits like KGF and KGF 2, Yash is now gearing up for a new film titled Toxic. The actor unveiled the first look of his movie along with the release date. Taking to Instagram, Yash revealed the name of the film, ‘Toxic.’ Sharing a video on the social media platform, Yash wrote, “‘What you seek is seeking you’ – Rumi A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC.”

As soon as the actor shared the first look of the film, several fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their reactions. A flood of tweets on the movie poured in. While one fan commented, “Finally #Yash19 = #Toxi. Chaos is a man, and you want him bad,” another fan said, “Yash” as #Toxic. Intoxicating the world on 10-04-2025.”

Take a look at fans’ reactions here:

Additionally, the video shared on Instagram provides a sneak peek of the actor’s appearance in the movie, featuring him with a hat and a cigar in his mouth. The filmmakers have declared that the film is scheduled for theatrical release on April 10, 2025.

The movie is also expected to feature Sai Pallavi. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi is currently shooting for her upcoming film with Sivakarthikeyan. Also, the film will be helmed by Geetu Mohandas.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting an update about Yash’s KGF 3. The initial two instalments made a significant impact on Indian cinema, emerging as blockbusters. Now, as per insiders, Hombale Films is preparing for the unveiling of KGF 3 in 2025.

According to details shared by a source, Hombale Films is eyeing a 2025 release for Yash’s KGF 3. The source said, “Prashanth Neel’s ‘KGF 3’ by Hombale is eyeing a release date for October 2025 for the Yash starrer. Hombale might make an official announcement of KGF 3 in December 2023. The source added that the actor will start shooting the film at the end of next year.”

Coming back to Toxic, Yash’s movie Toxic is said to be an action-packed film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia in Goa. Apart from that, the movie is anticipated to be made with a substantial budget.

