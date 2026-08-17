Yash breaks silence on Toxic delay to avoid clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, says ‘Koi agar aayega…’

Yash has explained his approach to release clashes and why he believes filmmakers should focus on making the right choices rather than worrying about immediate box office comparisons.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/yash-breaks-silence-on-toxic-delay-to-avoid-clash-with-ranveer-singhs-dhurandhar-2-says-koi-agar-aayega-toh-woh-clash-hota-hai-8503506/ Copy

Yash breaks silence on Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2 (PC: Twitter)

Kannada superstar Yash has finally opened up about the decision to delay Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and the discussion around its release clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. With the film now set to arrive in theatres on August 26, the actor has made it clear that the decision was never about fear of losing money or protecting his ego. For Yash, the bigger concern was whether he could deliver the film he had promised audiences. He also stressed that he has never deliberately picked a clash with another movie. Instead his focus has remained on making sure Toxic reaches viewers in the right form.

Yash says Toxic delay was about self-respect

Toxic was initially scheduled to release on March 19, 2026. The film was later moved to June 4 due to uncertainty in the Middle East before being pushed again. The movie is now scheduled to release on August 26. Speaking about the release-date changes on Aap Ki Adalat, Yash said the decision was not driven by ego.

According to Yash, holding on to a date simply to protect his image or prove a point would have been an example of ego rather than self-respect. He explained that his biggest concern was whether he was delivering the film he had promised to the audience. If he feels that the product is not ready or does not meet expectations then he would rather move forward than force a release for the sake of a particular date.

‘I have never directly gone into a clash’

Yash also addressed the discussion around Toxic and Dhurandhar 2. He said he never deliberately chose to release his film against another major project. “Jo bhi clashes aap bol rahe hain, woh clash mein main seedha jaake kabhi nahi kiya. Mera date announce hua hota hai, uske baad koi agar aayega, toh woh clash hota hai” The actor added that the March 19 release date had left him confused because of the circumstances surrounding the film’s release.

Why money does not scare Yash?

Yash also spoke about the possibility of losing a large amount of money at the box office. He made it clear that financial losses were not the reason behind his decisions. He said, “Zindagi mein mujhe khone ka kuch hai hi nahin, toh mujhe darr hai hi nahin.” He went on to explain that losing Rs 100 crore or Rs 200 crore would not affect him in the way people might assume. The actor pointed out that he started with “nothing in my pockets” and everything he has today is a plus for him.

What to expect from Toxic?

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a gangster action drama that also explores complicated family relationships. The film features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair in important roles.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is co-produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. After several changes to its release schedule Toxic is now set to reach theatres worldwide on August 26, 2026.