Yash Chopra’s Unconventional Cinematic Gems That Broke Stereotypes

Yash Chopra Birth Anniversary: A glimpse at Yash Chopra unconventional storytelling that was ahead of its time.

Yash Chopra’s Unconventional Cinematic Gems: Yash Chopra’s 91st birth anniversary marks a transformative phase for Indian cinema. The present times are symbolic of Yash Chopra’s vision for filmmaking and storytelling. The filmmaker was ahead of his times and always kept reinventing himself as a scriptwriter, director and producer. At a time when Indian films in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, etc. are leaving no-stones-unturned to match world cinema, it is crucial to revisit the formative years of cinema. Yash Chopra had once admitted in one of his interviews about his inspiration from British filmmaker David Lean’s larger-than-life epics. As a director he brought the same treatment in all his films by challenging the conventional narrative and blending the story with melodious music, brilliant camerawork and engaging performances.

YASH CHOPRA ALWAYS CHALLENGED CONVENTIONAL NORMS THROUGH HIS FILMS

Yash Chopra made his directorial debut with Dhool Ka Phool (1959) produced by his elder brother BR Chopra. The film narrated the story of an unmarried mother who abandons her son as she fears societal taboos and cultural norms. The movie challenged the social customs of the time and was commercially successful. Dharmputra was the first Hindi film to depict the India-Pakistan partition of 1947 and its aftermath. Yash Chopra conveyed the message of humanity and the dangers of radical extremism as he showcased communal tension through the main protagonist’s perspective. His first venture as a producer Daag – A Poem of Love laid the foundation for Yash Raj Films. Yash Chopra adapted Thomas Hardy’s novel The Mayor of Casterbridge. The Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore and Rakhee starrer romantic drama raised the issue of polygamy. Despite its bold subject, the film was well received by the audiences. However, it was Silsila (1981) that was the most experimental and unconventional Hindi film directed by Yash Chopra. The Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Jaya Bachchan starrer was a story about extra-marital relations which was a subject no commercial filmmaker dared to touch. Despite its commercia failure, Silsila became a cult-classic.

YASH CHOPRA ADVOCATED PEACE AND HARMONY WITH VEER-ZAARA

Much before his son Aditya Chopra brought his idea of romance, Yash Chopra introduced the rising star of 90s, Shah Rukh Khan as an antagonist in Darr. Shah Rukh played an obsessive lover in the Sunny Deol-Juhi Chawla starrer romantic thriller. After taking sabbatical from film direction post the blockbuster musical Dil To Pagal Hai, Yash Chopra returned with his epic romantic saga based on cross-border romance. At a time when the tension between India and Pakistan was at the peak due to the Kashmir issue, YRF came up with a love story between an Indian Air Force pilot and a Pakistani girl titled Veer-Zaara. Apart from SRK, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji, the late legendary Madan Mohan’s tunes were used in the music score of Veer-Zaara.

What sets Yash Chopra apart from filmmakers even today is his ability to stay true to his vision with sheer determination. Rather than imitating an Anurag Kashyap or a Karan Johar, what audiences expect from present-day filmmakers is simple and unique storytelling. Yash Chopra tried and failed on his own and always tried his best not to get redundant. His cinematic legacy shall be continued to be celebrated by budding actors and filmmakers who dare to dream big.

