Yash Maheshwari controversy: Patna police files FIR over stand-up comedian’s remarks on Chhath Puja’s sindoor tradition

Stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari has landed in legal trouble after a joke involving Chhath Puja and sindoor triggered outrage. Patna Police have registered an FIR following complaints over the controversial remarks.

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Patna Police files FIR against stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari (PC: Twitter)

A stand-up comedy performance has landed comedian Yash Maheshwari in legal trouble, triggering widespread outrage across Bihar and beyond. A video from his comedy set, featuring remarks about Chhath Puja, sindoor, and Bihari women, went viral on social media, with many viewers calling the jokes offensive and disrespectful to the state’s cultural traditions. The backlash soon moved beyond social media, with politicians and legal professionals demanding action against the comedian. Maheshwari has since issued a public apology, admitting that his remarks were inappropriate. However, the controversy has escalated further, with Patna Police now registering an FIR against him. Here’s what happened, what the comedian said, and why his remarks sparked such a strong reaction.

Patna police register FIR against Yash Maheshwari over Chhath Puja-Sindoor joke

Patna Police have registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari over allegedly objectionable remarks about Bihar’s women and the sindoor tradition associated with Chhath Puja.

The case was registered at Patna Cyber Police Station on November 24, 2026, under Case No. 1550/26. Police have invoked Sections 75(1), 79, 351 and 352, along with Sections 66(C), and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

दिनांक 24.11.2026 को सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म YouTube पर चैनल @Almostyash (Yash Maheshwari) के माध्यम से बिहार की महिलाओं के प्रति अभद्र एवं आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी किए जाने के मामले में #पटना_साइबर_थाना में कांड संख्या 1550/26, दिनांक 24.11.2026, धारा 75(1), 79, 351, 352 एवं 66(C), 66(D) IT Act के अंतर्गत #प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। उक्त वीडियो/कंटेंट में बिहार की महिलाओं के प्रति की गई आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणियों से सामाजिक सौहार्द प्रभावित होने एवं विभिन्न समुदायों के बीच वैमनस्य की स्थिति उत्पन्न होने की आशंका के मद्देनजर मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। पटना साइबर थाना द्वारा मामले की जांच एवं अग्रतर विधिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है। #पटना_पुलिस सोशल मीडिया पर आपत्तिजनक, अभद्र एवं भड़काऊ सामग्री प्रसारित करने वालों के विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। @dm_patna @bihar_police @IG_CentralRange @cityspwest @CentralSP_patna @CyberPol_Patna @BiharHomeDept @IPRDBihar @DDNewsHindi @AIRNewsHindi #PatnaPolice #CyberPolice #CyberCrime #BiharPolice #CyberPS #viralvideo #viral — Patna Police (@PatnaPolice24x7) November 25, 2026

According to the police statement, the remarks could affect social harmony and potentially create hostility between communities. An investigation is underway, and further legal action will be taken as per the law.

The FIR comes after a video from Maheshwari’s stand-up performance, uploaded to his YouTube channel on November 21, 2206, went viral. The clip drew criticism for allegedly making vulgar references to the traditional sindoor worn by women during Chhath and comments about Bihari women.

What did Yash Maheshwari say about Chhath Puja and sindoor tradition?

The controversy centres on a video titled Morally Questionable | Standup Comedy, which was uploaded to his YouTube channel on November 21, 2026. During the performance, Maheshwari allegedly made a vulgar comparison involving the long streak of sindoor worn by Bihari women during Chhath Puja. He linked the traditional sindoor practice associated with prayers for a husband’s longevity to a sexual reference comparing the length of the streak to male genitalia.

Yash Maheshwari has apologised for his controversial video on Chhath Puja. But an apology does not automatically undo the damage caused. Bihar Police’s silence and lack of timely action can embolden people to openly insult Bihar’s culture, traditions and religious sentiments. The damage has already been done. Such videos leave a lasting impression on people’s minds and can fuel prejudice and hatred against an entire state and its people. Comparing the application of sindoor, a deeply meaningful cultural tradition, to male genitalia is not comedy. What is even more shameful is watching people applaud such vulgarity. Why should an apology be enough? I do not believe this matter should simply be brushed aside with an apology. There must be accountability and appropriate legal action wherever the law has been violated. Such action should set a clear precedent: nobody has the right to demean a community’s culture and traditions in the name of entertainment. Respect for culture is not optional, and freedom of expression does not mean freedom from accountability. — Kitty K (@findkitty7) November 24, 2026

He also made remarks about women from Bihar and compared their traditions with other cultural practices. The comments were criticised for being disrespectful towards women, the festival and the cultural identity of Bihar.

Chhath Puja is one of Bihar’s most significant festivals, during which devotees worship the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Married women traditionally apply sindoor as part of the rituals, with the practice associated with prayers for their husbands’ longevity and well-being.

The video triggered criticism from social media users, politicians, and legal professionals, with several people demanding action against the comedian.

Yash Maheshwari apologises after controversy Chhath Puja-Sindoor joke

Following the backlash, Yash Maheshwari shared an apology video on his YouTube channel on November 24, 2026. He acknowledged that his remarks were inappropriate and admitted that he should not have made such comments.

In the video, the comedian said that hurting anyone’s religious sentiments was not his intention. He said in the video, “Recently abhi ek video dala tha maine jaha pe kuch Bihar ke cultural cheezon ke baare mein baat kar raha tha which I think I shouldn’t do it. And I completely stand by it and I apologise ki mereko is tarah se ye baat nahi karni chahiye thi. Mera bilkul bhi ye intention nahi tha ki kisi religious sentiment, ya kisi festival ko hurt karne ka. I was 100% wrong on my part.”

However, his apology did not stop the criticism. Several social media users said that an apology was not enough and demanded legal action. Some also questioned whether comedians should be more careful while making jokes about religious beliefs, cultural traditions, and women.

The case is currently under investigation, and the comedian’s remarks and the complaints against him will be examined as part of the legal process.