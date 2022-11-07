Yash Makes 5 Fiery Statements on Bollywood Vs South Cinema, Rajamouli And Baahubali

KGF 2 star Yash made 5 fiery statements on Bollywood Vs South cinema debate, SS Rajamouli and Baahubali at a recent event.

Rocking Star Yash Makes 5 Fiery Statements: Yash, popularly known as Rocking star Yash has become a PAN (popular across nation) India superstar post the success of KGF: Chapter 2. The actor is also expected to make a cameo in Prashanth Neel’s crime-actioner Salaar starring rebel-star Prabhas. Multiple media reports suggest that Prabhas’s character in the Prashanth Neel directorial is linked to KGF: Chapter 3. The actor recently opened up on Bollywood Vs South films debate and how SS Rajamouli and Baahubali series shaped Indian cinema. In his recent interview at India Today Conclave the actor spoke on how earlier people made fun of South films, but now they are getting noticed.

CHECK OUT 5 FIERY STATEMENTS FROM YASH ON BOLLYWOOD VS SOUTH DEBATE

People Used to Make Fun of South Films: Yash, who has become a rage after playing Rocky Bhai in KGF series spoke about how earlier people used to make fun of South films. He told, “10 years ago, dubbed films became very popular here (North India). But, initially they all started watching with different opinions. People used to make fun of South films. They were like ‘yeh kya action hai, udd raha hai sab’ (what is this action, everything is flying).” Earlier, Poor Quality Dubbing Affected The Perception Around South Films: The KGF 2 star stated that, “Our films were sold for a bare minimum price, people used to do bad quality dubbing and it used to be presented in a bad way with funny names.” SS Rajamouli Gave The Much-Needed Push to South Cinema: Yash opined that RRR and Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli should be credited for giving a push to South cinema. He pointed out, “People started becoming familiar with our dubbed films. It was long pending. Credit goes to SS Rajamouli sir. If you have to break a rock, continuous effort is needed. Baahubali gave that push.” KGF was Done With an Intention to Inspire: Yash said that the intention behind KGF series was to inspire rather than intimidate. He told, “KGF was done with a different intention. What KGF was that it was not done to intimidate, but to inspire.” South Cinema is Finally Getting its Dues: The year 2022 saw the monstrous success of RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Vikram, 777 Charlie, Vikrant Rona, PS:1 and Karthikeya 2. Kantara became the third biggest Kannada hit of the year after KGF 2 and Vikrant Rona. Speaking on the new wave in Indian cinema Yash stated that, “People have now started noticing South films.”

Yash will next be seen in Yash 19 directed by Nathan opposite Pooja Hegde in a pivotal role. As per multiple media sources KGF: Chapter 3 is also in the cards.

