Yash Raj Films Honoured With Swiss Excellence Award for Extending Its Contribution Towards Switzerland

The Yash Raj Films Production house was honoured with the Swiss Excellence Award recently for making valuable contribution towards Switzerland through movies.

Switzerland: Yash Raj Films, India’s leading film production company, has been awarded the prestigious Swiss Excellence Award! The Consul General of Switzerland in Mumbai, Martin Maier, and Swiss Learning’s Founder & Director, Christophe Xavier Clivaz, were present at this esteemed event. Take a look at Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films giving his acceptance speech.

Akshaye Widhani CEO of Yash Raj Films Receives Swiss Excellence Award

Yash Raj Films was honoured with the Swiss Excellence Award for its enduring creative partnership with Switzerland and its promotion of Swiss excellence. The award was accepted by Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films.

Akshaye expressed to the distinguished audience, “We are deeply grateful and honored to receive the Swiss Excellence Award from the esteemed Government of Switzerland. This recognition is a testament to the legendary Yash Chopra’s creative genius, which became synonymous with Switzerland through his cinematic masterpieces.”

For the unversed, YRF has filmed approximately 14 movies in Switzerland, including DDLJ, Dhoom 3, Veer Zara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, and Darr, among others.

YRF CEO Expresses His Delight On Winning Swiss Excellence Award

Akshaye expresses his delight in the fact that these films have not only captured the attention of audiences globally but have also played a significant role in strengthening the relationship between India and Switzerland. He emphasizes the films’ ability to serve as symbolic representations of Switzerland for Indians and South Asians residing in various parts of the world. Akshaye is optimistic about the continued growth of this partnership, foreseeing its potential to create a lasting impact on cultural exchange for future generations.

