Yash returns after four years with ‘Toxic’: Five powerful women who shape a dark fairytale

Like every year, 2026 is shaping up to be a dream for cinema lovers, with several big films lined up for release. One of the most talked-about projects is Rocking Star Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. The film marks Yash’s return to the big screen after a long four-year break since the massive success of KGF 2, and expectations are already sky-high.

What’s making Toxic even more exciting is its strong female cast, each character carrying a distinct look and mood, adding layers to this dark fairytale world.

Why is Kiara Advani’s character drawing so much attention?

Kiara Advani was the first actress whose look from the film was revealed. She plays a character named Nadia, which she has described as quite challenging. In her first look, tears in her eyes hint at pain, mystery, and emotional depth, perfectly fitting the film’s dark tone. The year 2025 did not turn out well for Kiara, as both Game Changer and War 2 failed to impress at the box office. Naturally, she will be hoping Toxic becomes a turning point in her career.

What makes Huma Qureshi’s role stand out?

Huma Qureshi plays Elizabeth in the film, and her look clearly gives off royal energy. Known for ruling the OTT space with powerful performances in Maharani and Delhi Crime 3, Huma’s presence adds gravitas to the film. Her character promises elegance, authority, and quiet strength.

Is Nayanthara playing a key emotional role?

Nayanthara, who was last seen in Jawan, is also part of Toxic. Her character is named Ganga. Rumours suggest she may be playing Yash’s sister, a role that was earlier offered to Kareena Kapoor. If true, this could be one of the emotional pillars of the story.

Why does Tara Sutaria look so dangerous?

Tara Sutaria plays Rebecca, and her first look is bold and striking. Holding a gun and sporting a short hairstyle, she gives off a dangerous and fearless vibe, hinting at a character that may surprise audiences.

How does Rukmini Vasanth add weight to the film?

Rukmini Vasanth is the fifth actress in the film, playing a character named Melissa. Her look has been widely praised. In 2025, she impressed audiences in Kantara Chapter 1, where she played the villain, revealed in the climax. The film grossed over 800 crore worldwide, further raising interest in her role in Toxic.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is a pan-India film set to release in multiple languages, including Kannada and Hindi. The film is said to be made on a massive budget of up to Rs 500 crore. Interestingly, it is expected to clash with Dhurandhar on March 19, 2025, making the box office battle even more intense.