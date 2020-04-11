Getting another reality check from his kids this morning, filmmaker Karan Johar‘s COVID-19 lockdown session with his awwdorable little munchkins – Yash and Roohi Johar had fans in splits of laughter again. They say children are the best critics but Karan’s latest addition to his “Toodles” diary was brutal enough to make him want to weep into his blanket. Also Read - Lockdown Set to be Extended Till April 30; PM Modi May Address Nation Today to Announce The Decision

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan shared the video featuring Yash and Roohi dancing in his changing room. The moment Karan excitedly begins to dance, he is stopped by Roohi who thinks her dad is “very kharaab in dancing”. A disheartened Karan asks Yash who agrees with his twin sister. Karan then asks Roohi what is he good at if not dancing and singing. Roohi points at Yash in answer who in return has nothing nice to say for his father. Karan captioned the video, “Ok I have had enough!!!!!!!! I want to weep into my blanket ! I am the Talentless MR JOHAR according to my children! #lockdownwiththejohars (sic).” Also Read - After 166 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally in Delhi Rises to 1,069, Death Toll at 19

Earlier, Karan had shared videos where he was disuaded for his singing talent and was also body-shamed by his naughty little monkeys. Cleary, Karan is one person who is having a blast this COVID-19 lockdown.

Check Karan’s latest videos here:

View this post on Instagram I have been body shamed!!!! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Apr 6, 2020 at 11:56pm PDT

Spending quality time at home with his mom Hiroo Johar and his twin kids, Karan has kept fans entertained with his regular doses of Toodle videos. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced 21-days of complete lockdown till April 14 in order to combat pandemic COVID-19. So far, COVID-19 cases in India have crossed 7,000-mark while the death toll is at 239.