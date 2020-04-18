As the grapevine buzzed with the news of the Prashanth Neel-directorial KGF: Chapter 2 dropping its trailer soon, the makers of Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer have finally put fans speculations to rest. Recently, the makers had announced that the film will hit the cinema screens worldwide on October 23. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Recalls His Time in Prison, Says 'I Have Spent Periods of my Life in a Lockdown'

Taking to his Twitter handle on Friday, creative executive producer of Hombale Films, Karthik Gowda, shared the update on KGF: Chapter 2. He tweeted, “#KGFChapter2 teaser wont be anytime soon. Closer to the release we will have a trailer and a trailer with a bang. So stay home and stay safe now. Lets move ahead (sic).” Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Sponsors Free Meals For 1,000 Families in Fight Against COVID-19

South sensation Naveen Kumar Gowda aka Yash had earlier dropped a motion poster revealing the release date of Prashanth Neel-directorial KGF Chapter 2. Also starring Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, the action sequel is slated for an October 2020 release.

Raveena has been introduced by the makers as Ramika Sen, “the lady who issues the death warrant.” The movie stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, Adheera. Sanjay had last featured in a South Indian movie, 21 years ago, in 1998’s release Chandralekha. While that was a small role in Nagarjuna- Ramya Krishna’s movie, Sanjay plays a pivotal role in KGF: Chapter 2.

Starring Yash in the lead, the first part’s narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The upcoming sequel is said to follow the power struggle between Rocky (Yash) and Adheera (Sanjay). Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role. The first installment of the film was also directed by Neel. The upcoming film will release in multiple languages.