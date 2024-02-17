Home

Yash Spotted Buying Ice Cream for Wife From Local Shop, Fans Say ‘Despite Stardom He is So Humble’

Yash was seen purchasing ice candy for wife Radhika from a nearby store. Recently, the actor visited the Chitrapur Math temple in Shirali, Karnataka, accompanied by his family.

KGF Star Yash took his fans by surprise when the South superstar was spotted at a local shop in Karnataka buying ice candy for his wife. At the shop, the actor was also accompanied by his wife Radhika Pandit and kids Ayra and Yatharv as they visited Chitrapur Math temple in Shirali. The pictures of Yash buying candy for his wife have taken the internet by storm and clearly, fans cannot keep calm on it.

Yash was spotted buying ice candy for his wife Radhika Pandit, who was also featured in the images. Yash was dressed in a lavender shirt with his long hair tied back in a ponytail. Meanwhile, Radhika, wearing a pink churidar, sat outside the shop. These images were posted by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on his X account (previously known as Twitter).

Take a look here:

Rocking Star Yash purchases ice candy for his wife Radhika from a small grocery shop. Despite huge stardom, #Yash remains simple and humble This is during their recent… pic.twitter.com/YTRW6av6xJ — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) February 17, 2024

As soon as the picture of the actor went viral, fans couldn’t control their excitement and started to spam the micro-blogging site by re-tweeting the photos. While one fan wrote, “Onscreen king humble man in real life!” A second fan wrote, “Despite huge stardom, Yash remains simple and humble.” A comment also read, “Yash BOSS is so simple. Just like us ordinary people taking pictures of themselves buying ice candy at the neighbourhood Kirana shop and posting on social media.”

Yash’s Instagram profile is brimming with family photos, including a recent one where he shared a lovely New Year wish for his fans. He wrote, “Where love is unconditional, laughter unfiltered and dreams turn into reality Wishing you all a very Happy New Year from our family to yours (sic).”

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Yash’s Work Front

Yash was last seen in Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 wherein he received massive appreciation from the audience. Now, it is expected that the actor will make his Bollywood by playing Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s cinematic retelling of the legend. Apart from Yash, the movie will also feature Ranbir Kapoor, and Sai Pallavi.

