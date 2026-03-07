Yash starrer Toxic leaked synopsis shocks fans, Yash's character Raya trapped in forced marriage with...

Home

Yash starrer Toxic leaked synopsis shocks fans, Yashs character Raya trapped in forced marriage with...

Leaked synopsis of Yash starrer Toxic suggests his character Raya is caught in a forced marriage. Fans are reacting strongly to storyline filled with drama intrigue and unexpected twists, generating early buzz for film.

The Excitement around Yash’s upcoming film Toxic has reached fever pitch despite the release being postponed. Fans eagerly awaiting March 19 premiere were disappointed when makers announced new date of June 4 2026. Even so, curiosity about film continues to grow with teaser and posters giving glimpses of Yash’s dual role as Raya. Recent social media leaks have further fueled anticipation with hints at a dramatic and unexpected storyline.

What does the leaked synopsis say about Yash starrer?

According to reports and viral social media discussions fans are buzzing about the storyline involving Yash and his co-star Kiara Advani. However, a viral synopsis on X suggests that the two will be forced into a ‘sham marriage’ in the film.

A rumoured synopsis of Toxic shared on the social media platform reads, “In the lawless heat of old-world Goa, Raya, a ruthless femboy mobster, is forced into a sham marriage with Nadia, a rival lesbian heir. Raya weaponizes the union, unleashing a violent, stylish tyranny to crush the coastal cartels and seize absolute control.”

Check out Toxic leaked synopsis here

TOXIC STORY REVEAL ON LETTER BOXD ✨ In the lawless heat of old-world Goa, RAYA, a ruthless “femboy” mobster, is forced into a sham marriage with Nadia, a rival lesbian heir. Raya weaponizes the union, unleashing a violent, stylish tyranny to crush the coastal cartels… pic.twitter.com/HB3DWwqv1D — Mr SP (@Lonely_prabh) March 6, 2026

About the delay of Toxic

Recently makers and Yash dropped a post and explained reason behind rescheduled release, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March.”

Check out complete post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

However, many fans criticized them as the film was all set to have a neck to neck clash with Ranveer Singh‘s Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge, helmed by Aditya Dhar but after seeing all the hype and overseas advance booking numbers, Yash and team decided to avoid this epic clash with biggest mayhem of 2026.

More about Toxic

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and features strong ensemble including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Akshay Oberoi. Film is conceptualized as bilingual project shot in Kannada and English aiming to connect with both domestic and international audiences.

