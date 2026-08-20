Yash’s Toxic English trailer cuts 11 seconds compared to Hindi version: See what’s missing

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has once again grabbed attention with its English trailer, with netizens praising the actor’s intense screen presence and the film’s striking visuals. However, the film’s English trailer is 11 seconds shorter than the original.

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Toxic English trailer (PC: Instagram)

Yash is back in the spotlight, and this time, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is getting attention for its English trailer. The Toxic English trailer gives audiences another look at the dark and stylish world of the upcoming gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas. While the film’s earlier trailer had already created plenty of discussion online, the English version has brought a fresh wave of reactions. The English version, released ahead of the film’s theatrical debut, is not exactly the same as the Indian version. In fact, Toxic English trailer is 11 seconds shorter, and eagle-eyed viewers have already spotted a few changes between the two cuts. While the difference may sound small, some of the edits stand out, especially when it comes to one of Yash’s key dialogue moments. So, what exactly has been removed or shortened in Toxic English trailer? Here’s a closer look.

Toxic English trailer is 11 seconds shorter: What has changed?

The English trailer of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has a slightly shorter runtime than the Indian/Kannada version. While the overall story, characters and major action sequences remain the same, there are a few edits made for the English cut.

One of the easiest changes to spot is the removal of the “Use headphones for better experience” note from the English version. The Indian version carries the message before the trailer begins, adding a few seconds to its overall runtime. The English trailer comes with an 18+ age restriction on YouTube and the credits have also been trimmed slightly in the English cut.

Another one of Yash’s dialogue sequences. His monologue while he is held at gunpoint runs for a few seconds longer in the Indian version. The English trailer cuts this portion slightly shorter, making the sequence move a little faster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Collider (@collider)

The overall story and key action moments remain largely the same, but these small edits give the two trailers a slightly different feel.

Toxic English trailer reactions

The English trailer of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has received a largely positive response from Yash fans, with many praising the actor’s screen presence and the overall presentation. Several viewers have also compared the English version with the Hindi trailer, with some calling it more effective and better suited to the film’s international setting.

The trailer gives Yash a darker and more intense look as he steps into the world of crime and power. The story appears to revolve around a gangster caught in a dangerous battle for control, while the footage also hints at a complicated family connection.

One X user wrote, “Toxic trailer looks better in english than hindi version”, another shared, “Full goosebumps. What a trailer this is”, another user commented, “The trailer, the cast, the vibe – everything is on point”, another X user wrote, “You guys absolutely killed it.” One YouTube comment reads, “100 times better than other language’s trailer”, another user commented, “Toxic English trailer looks promising”, another says, “TOXIC is international”.

This scene of Kiara Advani is looks better in english than hindi version. What do you think ? #Toxic #Yash https://t.co/Jvc6DoRBxa pic.twitter.com/D4TI2LGgSH — Best Of Cinema (@R0npz) August 19, 2026

Yash Boss English accent as Ticket is absolute fire — Siddhesh (@DeelipSiddhesh) August 19, 2026

I just watched the trailer. Full goosebumps. What a trailer this is.

Yash doesn’t just act, he owns the screen

The most TOXIC era of cinema has begun This is why he’s the Rocking Star. pic.twitter.com/DeQyK9oaCX — ꜰᴏʀᴇᴠᴇʀᴡɪᴛʜ_12:12♡ (@_vaultkarnyx) August 19, 2026

First Indian movie to shoot in English and you guys absolutely killed it ❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/FXu6HyG1aU — Drago.✨ (@Drago22305) August 19, 2026

What an English accent Boss you killed it — Guna (@BhatGunavathi) August 19, 2026

Look at #Nayanthara Even though Dialogue is different she still trying to speak in same way so that it will not look bad English Trailer is a Wonderful#Yash #Toxic #YashBOSS #ToxicTheMovie pic.twitter.com/PXMEAURXxi — Kunal Singh (@kunalreviewer) August 20, 2026

This looks MASSIVE

The trailer, the cast, the vibe – everything is on point.

Can’t wait for 26th Aug! #ToxicTheMovie #ToxicOn26thAug — Prabir Sarkar (@sarkar32150) August 20, 2026

Maintain our Father’s Legacy

Seriously we aren’t ready for all the plot twists on 26th — ₹ớṧħᾱᾓ ᵀᵒˣᶦᶜ ²⁶⁻⁰⁸⁻²⁶ ️ (@Roshan_Rsy) August 19, 2026

Hindi version dubbing is not correct, English dubbing is much better here — Mostafijur Rahman (@rajusopinion) August 20, 2026

Toxic release date

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair. After several delays, Toxic is now scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on August 26, 2026. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and English.

The film marks Yash’s return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2, making it one of the most awaited Indian releases of the year. With the English trailer adding to the buzz, all eyes are now on whether Toxic can live up to the massive expectations surrounding it.