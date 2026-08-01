Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups trailer to release on August 8, fans say, ‘Countdown begun…’

Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has locked its trailer release date for August 8, 2026. Here's everything we know about the upcoming trailer, the film's release, and how fans have reacted online.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/yash-toxic-trailer-to-release-on-august-8-fans-say-countdown-begun-8490251/ Copy

Toxic trailer release date announced (PC: Instagram)

The excitement around Yash’s comeback film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has reached another level after the makers finally announced the trailer release date. Following weeks of speculation and growing anticipation, fans now know exactly when they will get their next proper look at one of the year’s biggest releases. The announcement has quickly gone viral across social media, with fans celebrating the update and sharing their excitement ahead of the film’s theatrical release. While the makers have kept many details under wraps, the latest announcement has once again put Toxic in the spotlight. Here’s what has been revealed so far and why fans can’t stop talking about it.

Toxic trailer release date announced

The makers have confirmed that the official trailer of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will be released on August 8, 2026, giving audiences a much bigger glimpse into Yash’s highly anticipated gangster action drama. The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on August 26, 2026. Confirming the trailer release date of Toxic, Yash wrote on Instagram, “The countdown has begun…

#ToxicTrailer on 08-08-2026.

#Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026.

#ToxicTheMovie

#ToxicOn26thAug”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Alongside the announcement, new posters featuring Yash and Kiara Advani were unveiled on social media, adding to the growing buzz surrounding the project. The film has already generated plenty of curiosity through its teasers and promotional material, but the trailer is expected to reveal more about its story, action, and characters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOXIC (@toxic_themovie)

Toxic also marks Yash’s return to the big screen in a lead role after a long gap, making it one of the most awaited films of the year 2026.

Fans reaction to Toxic trailer release date announcement

It didn’t take long for fans to react after Toxic trailer date was announced. Social media platforms were filled with comments celebrating the news, with many saying the countdown had finally begun.

One of the Instagram users commented, “Countdown begun Rocky bhai”, another user said, “Trailer release and all platforms crash”, another user shared, “All Record’s Breaking Soon”. One X user wrote, “Boss is Coming”, another user commented, “Some films are watched, some are remembered. TOXIC already feels unforgettable”.

Several fans described the film as one of their most anticipated releases of 2026, while others predicted that the trailer would dominate online discussions once it drops. Many also praised Yash’s screen presence and are excited to see what kind of role he will play in Toxic, especially after people saw him in Ramayana trailer as Ravan.

The darkness is coming… and it’s pure Toxic. Trailer drops 8.8.26

Rocking Star Yash is back with a fairy tale for grown-ups. Mark your calendars. The storm is about to begin. #Toxic #ToxicTrailer #Yash #RockingStarYash #TrailerOn8thAugust #ToxicMovie #AFairyTaleForGrownUps… pic.twitter.com/C0GrMAjnZj — BoB Reddy (@BOBReddE14) August 1, 2026

Man is coming for b2b blockbusters. pic.twitter.com/Uc1iA2vpJJ — civicINK (@TypeWriteInk) August 1, 2026

The wait is finally over Trailer on 08-08 and theatres on 26-08… Toxic is coming to destroy everything Let’s gooo Boss #ToxicTheMovie — CultReigns (@CultReigns) August 1, 2026

Great sir. Yash film world wide box office collection 2000 crore plus. — SANKILI MURUGAN (@sankili06) August 1, 2026

Trailer on 08.08… Toxic on 26.08… Rocking Star is coming to destroy everything #ToxicTrailer #Toxic — BoB Reddy (@BOBReddE14) August 1, 2026

Exellent Trailer with pure Adrenaline rush coming on 8-8-2026 — KingPulikeshi (@CEOPulikeshi) August 1, 2026

When will Yash’s Toxic release?

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups releases worldwide on August 26, 2026 (Wednesday), starring Yash (dual role), Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.

With the trailer now just days away, the promotional campaign for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is entering its biggest phase. Industry experts expect the trailer to offer a deeper look at the film’s stylish action, emotional storyline, and the world created by director Geetu Mohandas.

Expectations remain high as audiences wait to see whether Toxic can live up to the huge hype built over the past several months.