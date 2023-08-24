Did Yash Undergo Look Tests As Raavan for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan? Deets inside

Home

Yash Undergoes Look Tests As Raavan for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan; KGF Actor Yet To Be Finalised

Recently, reports suggested that Alia Bhatt, who was in talks to play the role of Sita in Ramayan, has walked out of the project as she was unable to manage the dates.

However, Yash has not been locked as Raavana in the movie yet. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has commenced work on his mythological drama Ramayan. Even before the film goes on the floors, the project has managed to create some massive buzz among movie buffs. The exciting cast of the movie is one of the main points of discussion among cinephiles. It was initially believed that the film would feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Alia Bhatt as Sita, and Yash as Raavana. Now, the latest buzz regarding Ramayan is that the KGF star recently underwent multiple look tests for the role of Raavana.

However, Yash has not been locked as Raavana in the movie yet. If a report by The Indian Express is to be believed, the casting for the role of Sita and Hanuman will be taking place after some time. Going by the report, the makers of Ramayan are in no rush and are taking their time before finalising every step.

As mentioned earlier, Ranbir Kapoor is likely to essay the character of Lord Ram in the movie. The grapevine suggested that Alia Bhatt who was being considered to play Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor has left the venture as she was unable to work out her dates. On the other hand, according to another set of reports, the makers have not approached anyone for the role of Sita in Ramayan till now. Reportedly, they are yet to reach the point of casting for Sita’s role.

Nitesh Tiwari Claims Ramayana Will Not Offend The Audience

Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan was heavily criticised for its dialogues and sets. Even after the team revamped the dialogue of the movie later, it did not do much good.

After seeing the fate of Adipurush, Nitesh Tiwari was questioned about the timing of his drama under the present climate. Reacting to the same, the director said that his question is very simple. He is also a consumer of the content that he creates and if he is not offended by the content then he is very confident that he will not end up offending anybody else.

Now, only time will tell how Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan performs at the box office.

