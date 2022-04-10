KGF 2 Versus Beast: From Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to SS Rajamouli’s RRR, cinema enthusiasts seemed to be having a great time. The coming week will be a cinematic treat for moviegoers, as three major pictures will be released. Within two days, Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast, and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey will be released in theatres. While both Vijay and Yash’s fans are excited to see their movie on the big screen, there has been some apprehension about the likelihood of a box office rivalry.Also Read - Shahid Kapoor Breaks Silence on Jersey vs KGF Chapter 2 vs Beast Box Office Clash: 'It's About The Good Film...'

Take a look at the box office advance booking of KGF 2 and Beast:

Delhi:

KGF 2: Only 30% of Hindi shows are filling quickly across Delhi and the NCR region, with no option to schedule shows in regional languages.

Beast: Advance booking for Beast has yet to begin in any language on the ticket booking app.

Mumbai

KGF 2: The Hindi shows of KGF 2 are selling out quickly in the city, but tickets for the Kannada and Telugu events are still available.

Beast: The Hindi shows are still available for advance booking, however just two theatres are showing the Tamil version in 2D.

Bengaluru

KGF 2: There are no KGF: Chapter 2 (All languages) shows scheduled in the city.

Beast: The film is in the lead because Kannada shows are available, whereas barely 10% of Tamil concerts are filling up quickly.

Chennai

KGF 2: The 70 percent shows in Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 (Tamil) are filling up quickly.

Beast: The film appears to be in the lead, with 60 percent of Beast (Tamil) performances sold out and only 35 percent filling up rapidly.

Ahmedabad

KGF 2: The Hindi show appears to be the most popular in Ahemdabad, with about 40% of its shows selling out quickly, while regional language shows have yet to debut.

Beast: The advance box office for Beast in All Languages has yet to open.

Hyderabad

KGF 2: The Yash-led film has yet to open for pre-booking.

Beast: Only 60% of Beast shows in Tamil and Telugu are selling out quickly. The film is yet to begin accepting advance bookings.

Check these tweets to see overseas pre-booking of KGF 2 and Beast:

