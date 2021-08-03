Chennai: Former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant and south actor Yashika Aanand, who recently had a car accident while traveling with her friends, had shared an emotional post for one of the friends who died on the spot. Yashika was subsequently hospitalized in critical condition and on Tuesday, she took to her Instagram to mourn the death of her best friend Pavani. In a long post, Yashika said she won’t be able to forgive herself and will be in guilt forever.

Yashika’s long heart-breaking post starts with, “I really can’t express that I am going through right now! I will forever feel guilty to be alive!! I don’t know if I should thank god for saving me from that tragic accident or blame god whole my life for taking away my best friend away from me. I really miss u each second Pavani. I know you can never forgive me !! I’m really sorry I put your family in such a horrible situation. Just know I miss u each second and I’m forever guilty to be alive. Hope your soul rests in peace. I pray you to come back to me !! Htope someday your family forgives me ! I’ll forever cherish our memories paw!”

“I won’t be celebrating my birthday and request all my fans also to not celebrate my birthday! Please pray for her family! God give them more strength. Biggest loss of my life . Please someday forgive me.I miss u”, wrote Yashika Anand on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Y A S H ⭐️🌛🧿 (@yashikaaannand)

Yashika also slammed the trolls who assumed she was drunk before the accident.

Yashika Aanand gave a clarification and gave a befitting reply to trolls who assumed it was a drunk driving accident. She wrote, “For all the cheap people who have been spreading rumours about me being intoxicated while driving let me tell you the police confirmed we weren’t drunk at all”. Read the full post here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Y A S H ⭐️🌛🧿 (@yashikaaannand)

Yashika Aanand’s Latest Health Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Y A S H ⭐️🌛🧿 (@yashikaaannand)



On the work front, Yashika has completed shooting for SJ Suryah’s upcoming action entertainer Kadamayai Sei.

The actress also has Pambattam and Sulphur in the pipeline.