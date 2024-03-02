Home

Nitesh Tiwari’s Highly-Anticipated Film Ramayana To Be Announced On Ram Navami – Read To Know More

The film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is scheduled to be released on Diwali 2025.

Nitesh Tiwari’s one of the most anticipated movies Ramayana is expected to be a massive entertainer. The movie is set to hit the big screens in Diwali 2025. The movie features a star-studded cast including Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh. Rumours suggest that the filmmakers are gearing up to unveil the project on the auspicious day of Ram Navami, which falls on April 17th.

According to a source close to the production, Pinkvilla said, “Ramayana will be announced on April 17, 2024 – on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami,” and added, “There is no better date than Ram Navami to make an official announcement on the cast, crew, and release plans for Ramayana. It’s the most ambitious film in Indian Cinema and the team is making all the efforts to bring it to the spectacle in the most authentic manner. The team has spent over 5 years in pre-production to get the script and visuals in place, and it’s now the time to execute all that was planned.”

According to details, the magnum opus will feature some of the best actors including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi will be essaying the role of Sita. On the other hand, Yash will be portraying the role of mighty Ravana. Sunny Deol will also be a part of the film as he will be essaying the role of Lord Hanuman.

It’s been reported that Lara Dutta will portray Kaikeyi, while Rakul Preet Singh is said to take on the role of Shrupanakha. Additionally, discussions are reportedly underway for Bobby Deol and Vijay Sethupathi to potentially play the roles of Kumbhakarna and Vibhashana, respectively.

The report also claims that the makers of the film have begun with the shoot and the first part of the film this month and will wrap up the same by July. Further, the movie will be released on Diwali 2025.

