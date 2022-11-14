Yashoda Beats Uunchai at Box Office in 1st Weekend: Samantha’s Film Runs Well While Uunchai Gets Good Jump From WOM – Check Detailed Collection Report

Yashoda surpassed Uunchai on the first weekend: Check the detailed box office collection of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amitabh Bachchan films.

Yashoda Weekend Box Office India Collection: Hari–Harish’s directorial Yashoda starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu is performing great at the box office. The film was released on 11th November alongside Amitabh Bachchan starrer Uunchai. Both the films have been working well at the box office. But, it is believed that Yashoda has surpassed Uunchai. Samantha’s sci-fi thriller witnessed a rise in its earnings on Saturday and Sunday. Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Danny Denzongpa, continued to grow day by day ever since its release on Friday but if we compare both the films, Yashoda has given more business.

After the first weekend, Uunchai went on to collect Rs 4.71 crore on Sunday. It now stands at a total collection of Rs 10.16 crore. Talking about Yashoda, the film has grossed Rs 14.5 crore in its first weekend in all languages, as per trade sources.

Trade Analyst Girish Johar shared the earnings of last week’s movie releases. On top of the list, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is there, following Yashoda in second. The third film is Uunchai and the last is Kantara Hindi.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Rs 40 crore in all languages Yashoda: Rs 14.5 crore in all languages Uunchai: Rs 10 crore Kantara Hindi: Rs 6 crore

In Yashoda, Samantha plays a surrogate mother. The film is based on an innocent woman who accepts to be a surrogate mother due to her circumstances. She then finds herself trapped in a world of unknown. Amidst a variety of politicians, doctors, and powerful people, she battles. Yashoda is dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions.

Whereas, Uunchai is about three friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp which becomes a personal, emotional and spiritual journey while battling their physical limitations and discovering the true meaning of freedom