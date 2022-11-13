Yashoda Box Office Collection Day 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Film Witnesses a Rise in Earnings – Check Report

Yashoda Box Office Collection Day 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sci-fi-thriller witnessed a rise in earnings on Saturday.

Yashoda Box Office Collection Day 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been receiving rave reviews for her latest release Yashoda, has reason to rejoice. Her sci-fi thriller witnessed a rise in its earnings on Saturday. The potential growth on the second day of its release creates optimism about the film’s box office success. Yashoda had collected Rs 3 Crore on its opening and saw a slight jump in its earnings as it garnered Rs 4 Crore on day 2. The movie’s total collection have reached upto Rs 7 Crore. Yashoda already surpassed the Rs 50 Crore mark pre-release through its digital and satellite rights. The positive word-of-mouth has worked in the film’s favour which resulted in a decent weekend collection.

YASHODA HAS A DECENT START AT US BOX OFFICE

According to Entertainment Industry tracker Ramesh Bala, the Samantha starrer became the first Telugu film that had a profitable opening weekend in USA. As per Andhra Box Office, its first day share in USA is Rs 68 Lakh and gross earnings are Rs 1.7 Crore. Yashoda’s first day worldwide total is Rs 2.34 Crore and gross collection is Rs 5.4 Crore. Ramesh Bala had earlier stated that the film did a pre-release business of Rs 55 Crore. He had tweeted, “@Samanthaprabhu2 has excellent pre-release business of her Friday release #Yashoda.. Digital – 24cr.. Satellite – 13cr.. Hindi – 3.5cr.. Overseas – 2.5cr.. Theatrical – 12 cr.. More than 55 crs, Samantha’s heroine-centric film market.”

Samantha plays a surrogate mother in the movie and has performed some heavy-duty intense action sequences as well.

