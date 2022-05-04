Yashoda First Look: The first glimpse of the Samantha-starrer Yashoda will be out on May 5, according to an IANS report. According to the makers the female oriented sci-fi thriller has been written and directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. The actor got immense praise for her role in Manoj Bajpaye starrer action-thriller series The Family Man. Check out this post by Samantha on her Instagram handle:Also Read - Is Naga Chaitanya Planning to Remarry Post His Split With Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Here’s What We Know

Yashoda to be Dubbed in Hindi!

While the The Family Man actor plays the main protagonist in Yashoda, Tamil actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Malayalam star Unni Mukundan also essay pivotal characters. The sci-fi thriller’s dubbed versions will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Also Read - Telugu Star Naga Chaitanya Is All Set For His OTT Debut With Vikram Kumar's Dootha, Details Inside - Watch

‘Yashoda’ has been produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner. Mani Sharma is the music composer and M. Sukumar is the cinematographer.

