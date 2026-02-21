Home

Entertainment

Yashs FAT paycheck for Toxic will leave you shocked! He charges Rs.., while Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi take home only Rs…

Yash’s FAT paycheck for Toxic will leave you shocked! He charges Rs.., while Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi take home only Rs…

Yash's whopping fee for toxic will leave you shocked. Read how much the Toxic star cast's fee.

Yash’s FAT paycheck for Toxic will leave you shocked! He charges Rs.., while Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi take home only Rs…

After redefining mass superstardom with the KGF franchise, Rocking Star Yash is all set for his next release, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Ever since the teaser dropped, anticipation and excitement around the film have been soaring high. From his new intense avatar in director Geetu Mohandas’ revenge drama to the gritty tone and ambitious scale of the project, people are excited to witness his film on the big screen.

However, besides this, another aspect that has been creating a buzz is Yash’s whopping remuneration for the film.

How much is Yash charging for Toxic?

If reports are to be believed, Yash is charging a whopping Rs 50 crore for his role in Toxic. As of now, it remains unclear if the actor will also be taking shares in the profit for the movie. However, as of now, there hasn’t been any official confirmation on these figures.

Though the numbers remain unconfirmed, the reported amount has already set social media abuzz, with many debating whether the figure reflects Yash’s growing pan-India and global appeal.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui fee in Toxic

The report further suggests that Kiara Advani has charged a whopping fee of Rs 15 crore. While Nayanthara, aka the lady superstar of South cinema, is reportedly earning between Rs 12 and Rs 18 crore. Tara Sutaria plays the role of Rebecca in the film and has reportedly been receiving a fee of Rs 2 to 3 crore. Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi, who will be playing the role of Elizabeth, has reportedly earned an estimated Rs 2-3 crore. The film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has reportedly received a Rs 3 crore paycheck for Toxic

A global-scale revenge drama

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups also stars Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria in key roles. Produced on a grand scale, the project incorporates a formidable technical team. National Award winner Rajeev Ravi serves as cinematographer, Ravi Basrur handles music, Ujwal Kulkarni takes charge of editing, and TP Abid is the production designer.

The action sequences are choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry (John Wick) alongside National Award-winning duo Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee, promising high-octane combat scenes.

Teaser creates a storm

On Friday, Yash took to his Instagram handle and dropped the teaser, revealing that he will unleash his most violent avatar in Geetu Mohandas’ revenge drama. The teaser showcases a visually striking cinematic world, shifting from a circus setting to an East Asian-inspired backdrop, layered with a dark and edgy atmosphere.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is slated for a grand theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.