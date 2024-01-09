Home

Entertainment

Yash’s First Statement After Fans’ Death: ‘We Cannot Bring Back The Dead’

Yash’s First Statement After Fans’ Death: ‘We Cannot Bring Back The Dead’

Yash says no amount of financial support can bring them back to their families. The actor urges his fans to not go overboard and put their lives at stake to celebrate him in any way.

Yash urges fans to not put their lives at stake for him after three of his fans die on his birthday

Bengaluru: Yash on Tuesday visited the families of the three fans who died putting up hoardings for him on his 38th birthday. The KGF star was heartbroken and talked to the media after meeting the families. He released an official statement and mentioned how he doesn’t want his fans to be going crazy to celebrate him. Yash asked fans to not go overboard with any kind of celebrations in his honour and simply respect their lives and families. The actor added that they should stop chasing bikes and hanging banners for him because all that matters to him is that they are safe.

Trending Now

“If you wish me wholeheartedly, from wherever you are, that is the best gesture for me. Tragic incidents like these make me fear my own birthday. This is not how you show fandom,” he told the media.

You may like to read

Yash to fans: If you are a true fan of mine, dedicate your life to yourself

Yash urged the fans to stop showing their love in dangerous ways to him. He told his fans that they mean the world to their families and they shall not waste their lives for him. “Please don’t show your love like this. I want to request you all. Don’t hang banners, don’t do bike chases and take dangerous selfies; my intention is for all of my audience and fans is to grow in life as I do. If you are a true fan of mine, then do your work diligently, dedicate your life to yourself and be happy and successful. You are the ones who mean everything to your families, you should aim to make them proud,” he said.

Three fans got electrocuted on Monday while putting up birthday banners for the actor on his 38th birthday in the Surangi district of Karnataka. The deceased were identified as Hanamanta Harijan (21), Murali Nadavinamani (20) and Naveen Ghazi (19). More three got injured and were admitted to the Lakshmeshwar Hospital for treatment. When Yash got to know about the same, he cancelled his plans and decided to visit the bereaved families of the fans. However, he also felt anger and dismay over the lengths his fans go to express their love, sometimes even while putting their lives at stake.

Yahs urges fans to ‘be responsible first’

Yash told the media that he would be assisting these families with financial support but he added that no amount of money can bring back what’s gone forever. He said, “I don’t like to demonstrate popularity by exhibiting the love of my fans. I will always keep the showcasing to a minimum, even if my fans are upset about it. But my intention is not to disappoint anyone. If you respect me, then be responsible first. Parents are waiting for you at home. It is not about monetary support that one can extend, but we can not bring back the dead.”

Earlier this year, he revealed in a tweet that he would not be celebrating his birthday considering the rising COVID cases. He said he would be keeping the celebrations within the family. “This year, I didn’t want to celebrate my birthday because COVID cases are rising. There shouldn’t be any harm from our end. That’s why I kept it simple and decided to celebrate only with my family,” he tweeted.

Yash gained newfound popularity after the success of the KGF series by Prashanth Neel. The actor is now gearing up for another action entertainer titled ‘TOXIC’. He is also rumoured to be playing the role of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana which further features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.