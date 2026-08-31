Yash’s mother hits back at Allu Arjun’s father Allu Aravind over ‘Who was Yash before KGF?’ remark, says ‘Are you threatened…’

Yash’s mother Pushpa Arunkumar has responded to Allu Aravind’s earlier comments about her son’s career before KGF. She highlighted Yash’s run of successful Kannada films and questioned why his earlier achievements were being overlooked.

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Yash’s mother defends his pre-KGF stardom (PC: Twitter)

Yash’s mother Pushpa Arunkumar has strongly defended her son after an old remark by producer Allu Aravind about the actor’s stardom resurfaced. The comment, “Who was Yash before KGF?” has once again become a talking point amid the discussion around Yash’s latest release Toxic. Pushpa said her son had already built a successful career in Kannada cinema before KGF franchise changed his reach across India. She highlighted his years of work and consecutive successful films while making it clear that his rise was not an overnight development. Her response has now added another layer to the ongoing conversation around Yash’s journey and achievements.

Yash’s mother responds to Allu Aravind’s remark

Speaking at a recent press meet, Pushpa Arunkumar defended Yash’s career before KGF and said his success came through years of work in Kannada cinema. Referring to the old remark without directly naming Allu Aravind, she questioned why anyone would dismiss her son’s achievements before his pan-India breakthrough.

“Before KGF, Yash delivered five back-to-back hits. So, if he is an ordinary person, a nobody as you claim, then why are you (the person concerned) threatened? He’s not a terrorist. There is no need to ask who he was before KGF; he had delivered good films before it. Moreover, he was not born into wealth, unlike a few others. He is the son of a bus driver who rose to the top on his own. As a mother, I am proud of him,” she said.

Pushpa further stressed that Yash’s position was built over several years. “Yash has built his position by working hard for years and giving successful films in the Kannada cinema,” she added.

What did Allu Aravind say about Yash?

The issue goes back to a 2023 comment by Telugu superstar Allu Arjun‘s father Allu Aravind while discussing the impact of KGF and its lead actor. His question about who Yash was before KGF was criticised by sections of Yash’s fanbase. Yash had also addressed the comment earlier during an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat. He said a film’s success cannot be credited to just one person because several people contribute to making a movie.

“I believe a film does not belong only to the producer. Many people work on a film, but the actor often gets most of the credit. Whether it is a supporting actor, writer or any other member of the team, everyone works hard. But if an actor cannot carry what has been created for him, the film may not work,” Yash had said.

Toxic adds to the ongoing discussion around Yash

Yash’s latest film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has also become a subject of discussion following its release on August 26. The Geetu Mohandas-directed film features Yash alongside Nayanthara and Kiara Advani with Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in supporting roles.

The film has received mixed reactions from audiences with discussions focusing on its violence and sexual content. It has also crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India within its first five days according to the figures cited in the report by Sacnilk. However, the film’s run after its opening day has not improved till now which also includes its first Sunday during which Yash’s action thriller only earned Rs 23 crore while registering massive fall.