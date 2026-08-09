EngilshHindi
  • India News
  • Entertainment
  • Yashs nude scene in Toxic trailer gets compared to Animal, netizens question the similarities with Ranbir Kapoor: Cheap copy of...

Yash’s nude scene in Toxic trailer gets compared to Animal, netizens question the similarities with Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Cheap copy of…’

Yash’s Toxic trailer has created a buzz online, but one particular scene has reminded several viewers of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Here’s why the comparison is trending on social media.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: August 9, 2026, 2:47 PM IST
Yash’s nude scene in Toxic trailer gets compared to Animal, netizens question the similarities with Ranbir Kapoor: 'Cheap copy of...'
Yash’s Toxic trailer draws Animal comparisons over nude scene (PC: Twitter)

What happens when one of India’s biggest stars steps into a dark, violent, and unapologetically intense world? Yash’s Toxic trailer appears to have the answer, by at least judging by the reactions online. The much-awaited trailer of Toxic has finally arrived and has given audiences a look at the world of Geetu Mohandas’ action thriller. The trailer is packed with violence, bloodshed, dramatic visuals, and a darker side of Yash. But while many viewers were busy discussing the actor’s new avatar and the film’s action, one particular scene quickly caught attention. Yash is seen in a nude scene, and several social media users immediately drew comparisons with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Here’s what sparked the conversation.  

Toxic trailer: Yash’s bold scene sparks Animal comparisons 

The Toxic trailer runs for over four minutes and offers a much clearer look at Yash’s character and the chaotic world around him. Among the many intense moments is a scene where the actor appears completely nude in front of a woman. The unusual moment quickly became one of the most discussed parts of the trailer online.  

Read more: Toxic trailer: Yash-starrer gets massive response with 29 million views, Hindi leads the race

Soon after the trailer was released, social media users began comparing the scene and the overall treatment of Yash’s character with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. The comparisons were not limited to the bold moment either. Some viewers also pointed towards the violent action, darker presentation, overall plot, and the larger-than-life image of the male protagonist.  

One X user write, “#ToxicTrailer is literally a cheap copy of Animal movie”, another shared, “Yash’s nude look in Toxic is completely overshadowing Ranbir’s Animal look”, another social media user wrote, “Yash tried to recreate Ranbir Kapoor’s nude scene from Animal in Toxic, but failed miserably”, while some users shared, “Yash is going to show Ranbir what a real Animal looks like”, another wrote, “Animal set the bar, but Toxic looks ready to take that madness to another level.” 

Fans also saw a glimpse of Yash’s Toxic film themes like fatherhood, relationships, violence, bloodshed angle which are all the same as Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.  

About Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups  

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas and stars Yash in the lead, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film takes Yash into a darker world filled with action, violence, betrayal, and complicated relationships. The newly released trailer gives a glimpse of his intense character and the gritty world he inhabits. It also hints at a more mature and unconventional story than Yash’s previous films. Toxic is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on August 26, 2026. 

The film seems to be aiming for a very different tone from Yash’s earlier mainstream action outings, with the trailer leaning heavily into psychological drama, violence, and morally complicated characters. 

For now, the Animal comparison is dominating a part of the online conversation and fans are eagerly waiting for Toxic release.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.