Yash’s nude scene in Toxic trailer gets compared to Animal, netizens question the similarities with Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Cheap copy of…’

Yash’s Toxic trailer has created a buzz online, but one particular scene has reminded several viewers of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Here’s why the comparison is trending on social media.

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Yash’s Toxic trailer draws Animal comparisons over nude scene (PC: Twitter)

What happens when one of India’s biggest stars steps into a dark, violent, and unapologetically intense world? Yash’s Toxic trailer appears to have the answer, by at least judging by the reactions online. The much-awaited trailer of Toxic has finally arrived and has given audiences a look at the world of Geetu Mohandas’ action thriller. The trailer is packed with violence, bloodshed, dramatic visuals, and a darker side of Yash. But while many viewers were busy discussing the actor’s new avatar and the film’s action, one particular scene quickly caught attention. Yash is seen in a nude scene, and several social media users immediately drew comparisons with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Here’s what sparked the conversation.

Toxic trailer: Yash’s bold scene sparks Animal comparisons

The Toxic trailer runs for over four minutes and offers a much clearer look at Yash’s character and the chaotic world around him. Among the many intense moments is a scene where the actor appears completely nude in front of a woman. The unusual moment quickly became one of the most discussed parts of the trailer online.

Soon after the trailer was released, social media users began comparing the scene and the overall treatment of Yash’s character with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. The comparisons were not limited to the bold moment either. Some viewers also pointed towards the violent action, darker presentation, overall plot, and the larger-than-life image of the male protagonist.

One X user write, “#ToxicTrailer is literally a cheap copy of Animal movie”, another shared, “Yash’s nude look in Toxic is completely overshadowing Ranbir’s Animal look”, another social media user wrote, “Yash tried to recreate Ranbir Kapoor’s nude scene from Animal in Toxic, but failed miserably”, while some users shared, “Yash is going to show Ranbir what a real Animal looks like”, another wrote, “Animal set the bar, but Toxic looks ready to take that madness to another level.”

Yash’s nude look in Toxic is completely overshadowing Ranbir’s Animal look. pic.twitter.com/9S8PnHRKxL — Swaksh Tripathi (@SwakshTripathi) August 8, 2026

Geethu Mohandas has really cooked hard. Though few glimpses made me remind of Animal movie, Yash is playing a whole new beast this time. Enough material to show that the actressess are not just for the item numbers and the scale of the movie is sky high.#ToxicTrailer #yash pic.twitter.com/djqOYCCrqA — Arun (@ArunKNairr) August 8, 2026

Yash tried to recreate Ranbir Kapoor’s nude scene from Animal in Toxic, but failed miserably. pic.twitter.com/pL9RA2xL7R — . (@jalebination) August 9, 2026

Yash is going to show Ranbir what a real Animal looks like #Toxic pic.twitter.com/swUATtCZFX — A R E S (@aresthethird2) August 8, 2026

Toxic-After release straight to the space

Geethu ethu nootandile kathayum aayi aanu vannekkunne

You can’t create a masterpiece like ANIMAL by just showcasing some bloodbath and bold scenes

Any way gonna watch it for Kiara ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OgzklIRSYC — Pranavprakash. V (@PranavprakashV) August 8, 2026

I think you saw another #Animal. Animal has rivalry for the father and little bit of anger issues with the father. Toxic seems to have rivalry with the father, Fight with father and next level anger towards the father. https://t.co/snw8dqmwYL — @iam_y.jain (@Iam_yashj) August 9, 2026

I am confused

Very very much confused #Toxic

It felt an reversed version of Animal

Kher visuals,sets & staging looks good

Baki apna Rocking Star toh hai hin maza dilane https://t.co/MtLfjOTPBY — Sahil Dev Rath (@sahil_dev_rath) August 8, 2026

Fans also saw a glimpse of Yash’s Toxic film themes like fatherhood, relationships, violence, bloodshed angle which are all the same as Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

About Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas and stars Yash in the lead, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film takes Yash into a darker world filled with action, violence, betrayal, and complicated relationships. The newly released trailer gives a glimpse of his intense character and the gritty world he inhabits. It also hints at a more mature and unconventional story than Yash’s previous films. Toxic is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on August 26, 2026.

The film seems to be aiming for a very different tone from Yash’s earlier mainstream action outings, with the trailer leaning heavily into psychological drama, violence, and morally complicated characters.

For now, the Animal comparison is dominating a part of the online conversation and fans are eagerly waiting for Toxic release.