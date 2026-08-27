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  • Yashs Toxic BookMyShow rating removed after film gets 5.6/10 amid negative reviews; gets backlash from netizens

Yash’s Toxic BookMyShow rating removed after film gets 5.6/10 amid negative reviews; gets backlash from netizens

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups may be doing well at the box office, but the film has received a largely negative response from audiences online. Amid the backlash, its BookMyShow rating, which stood at around 5.6/10, has now been removed, prompting fans to question the decision. Check reactions here.

Written by: Kritika Vaid
Published: August 27, 2026, 5:03 PM IST
Yash’s Toxic BookMyShow rating removed after film gets 5.6/10 amid negative reviews; gets backlash from netizens
Yash in Toxic (PC- YouTube)

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups may be performing strongly at the box office, but its reception among audiences has been far less encouraging. The film has been receiving negative reviews across platforms, and its BookMyShow rating has now been removed, leaving fans questioning the decision.

Before the rating disappeared, Toxic had a score of around 5.6/10 on BookMyShow. The rating had remained low despite the film’s strong box office performance and Yash’s popularity.

Read more: Toxic box office collection Day 1: Yash starrer enters Rs 100 crore club, fails to beat...

The removal was quickly noticed by social media users, with several questioning why the platform had taken down the rating. One user wrote, “BookMyShow disabled #Toxic movie ratings It was so bad 5.5/10, worst in BMS history They did same with Peddi”.

Another user questioned the move, writing, “Bookmyshow why are you removed ratings only for irumudi and toxic movie n showing likes n interests?”

The film has also been facing criticism on other platforms, including Letterboxd, with audiences sharing their opinions after watching it. While the negative response has added to the online discussion around the film, it has not stopped moviegoers from turning up in theatres.

Toxic was facing criticism even before its release, with expectations running high around Yash’s return. The audience response became more negative after the film opened, with many viewers expressing disappointment over the final product.

The film was initially expected to clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and the comparison has also become a talking point among fans online. Despite the criticism and the removal of its BookMyShow rating, Toxic continues to maintain a strong run at the box office.

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About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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